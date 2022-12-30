ANGOLA — In many cases, a Class 1A and a Class 3A school facing off could be considered a David versus Goliath-like battle.
Friday evening, the West Noble boys basketball team was considered the Goliath by class, coming into fifth game of the day of the boys’ version of the Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout against Blackhawk Christian at Trine University ranked fifth in the state.
But the Braves were no ordinary David, coming in as the top team in 1A.
The roles were reversed on the court, as the three goliaths for the Braves: 6-foot-8 sophomore Kellen Pickett (17 points), 6-6 senior Josh Furst (16 points) and 6-4 senior Gage Sefton (24 points), combined for 57 points in a 71-58 victory over the Chargers.
“They’re just a really good basketball team,” Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. “They’re a tough team to come back on with their size and senior leadership. We did a lot of things well, and hopefully we learned some things.”
Senior Austin Cripe was always going to be a pain in the side for the Braves, as he finished with 34 points to lead all scorers and kept the Braves on their toes.
“Three quarters and he had 34 points, that’s a heck of a performance,” Marsh said. “He has really started to understand when his teammates need him to do a little bit more. And he does a lot for us obviously, that’s not what I’m saying, but even a little bit more assertive.”
Cripe was held scoreless in the second quarter, however, when the Braves (10-1) outscored the Chargers 15-6, and 13-1 over the final 5:24.
“Obviously, the second quarter hurt us and they did a really good job defensively,” Marsh said. “I mean with their length and size, things at the rim were just tough. That combined with our passes that I thought got a little sloppy kind of let them go on that run.”
Cripe had nine of West Noble’s 11 points in the first quarter to trail by three. Junior Bradyn Barth (9 points) opened the game’s scoring with a layup.
Both teams scored 21 in the third for the Braves to take a 50-38 lead, before the reserves came in with 1:36 left in the game with Blackhawk up 15.
Other scorers for the West Noble were seniors Noah Dubea (4 points), Nevin Phares (4 points) and Ayden Zavala (3 points), sophomore Jordan Eash (2 points) and freshman McKale Bottles (2 points).
It was the first loss for the Chargers, who are 7-1.
“Being undefeated for however long wasn’t one of our goals,” Marsh said. “We want to win a conference, a conference tournament, a sectional. All of our goals are still attainable and this game didn’t change any of that.”
The Chargers have a tough stretch of their schedule ahead to start 2023, with Lakeland and Eastside back-to-back days next Friday and Saturday, followed by Westview to begin the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and Fremont following the tournament. Marsh said the game against Blackhawk will strengthen his team for the road ahead.
“That’s what we’ve kind of been talking about the whole time since we got this on our schedule, what can it do for us?” Marsh said. “That’s a team that is similar to teams we need to beat later in the year. We now have direction and we know where we need to get better.”
