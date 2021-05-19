LIGONIER — Westview came into Wednesday's match focused and pulled out a 4-1 victory over East Noble in the first round of the West Noble girls tennis sectional.
Westview will play Central Noble in today's semifinal match. Lakeland and West Noble will compete on the other set of courts in Ligonier in the other semifinal at 5 p.m.
The win avenged a 3-2 loss early this month at East Noble. The Warriors prepared for this specific match because they knew they would see the Knights again.
"It does feel good. They worked really hard. We prepared strategically in practice to try and win this specific match. I'm super proud of the way the girls battled, but also East Noble is a phenomenal team," Westview coach Carrie Clark said.
The biggest turnaround came at No. 1 singles. East Noble's Kyndal Mynhier beat Westview's Paige Riegsecker twice during the regular season, but on Wednesday, Riegsecker got the better of Mynhier and won 6-4, 6-4.
"She finally figured it out today, and she said that a little bit into the first set. She said, 'I finally figured her out.' That was super satisfying for her," Clark said.
At No. 2 singles, Westview's Madeline Stults played consistent and defeated the Knights' Kya Mosley 6-0, 6-0.
"She just goes out there and is very focused and does not quit," Clark said.
The Warriors' Nicole Miller had to battle back at No. 3 singles. She lost the first set to East Noble's Sadie Potts 6-4, but rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.
"She came into this match really focused, too," Clark said.
It was the same story at No. 1 doubles. The Westview tandem of Ella Clark and Hallie Mast dropped the first set to East Noble's Kayla Desper and Jalyn Baxter 6-3, but were able turn their play around and win the next two sets 6-0, 6-3.
"They played tentative at the beginning, and I was really proud of their mental toughness," Clark said.
The Knights' lone win came at No. 2 doubles with Bree Walmsley and Dorothy Tipton beating Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller 6-1, 6-1.
East Noble's season ended with an 11-5 record after only winning two matches in 2019.
"They fought and didn't give up, which I afraid once we got down a little bit. I'm pleased. We only won two matches two years ago," East Noble coach Brad Parker said. "For this program to turn around like it did, and it was because the girls worked hard in the last two offseasons."
Westview 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) 6-4, 6-4. 2. Madeline Stults (WV) def. Kya Mosley (EN) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Sadie Potts (EN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Hallie Mast (WV) def. Jalyn Baxter-Kayla Desper (EN) 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. 2. Dorothy Tipton-Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) 6-1, 6-1.
