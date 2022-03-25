Connor Essegian makes it look effortless.
The great ones always do.
An attack at the rim for a two-handed stuff. Skying high for the rebound, going from defense to offense in a heartbeat.
And the shooting. Oh, the shooting.
The ball floating out of his hand for a catch-and-shoot in one fluid motion. Driving his defender into a teammate's pick to create that scant separation needed to launch a three-pointer.
Next year, he will be in the Big Ten playing for the University of Wisconsin.
But for one more day, he is still Central Noble's.
Essegian will be leading his Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (28-2) into today's state basketball championship game vs. 20-6 Providence.
He is already a legend.
A 6-foot-4 guard, Essegian has scored 2,508 points in his career, good for 10th all-time in basketball-crazy Indiana. He's done it despite facing all sorts of triangle-and-two and box-and-one defenses since pretty much his freshman campaign.
This year, he has averaged 26.8 points per game, converting on 43% of his three-point field goals, 68% overall from the floor and 84% from the charity stripe.
He has certainly been blessed with a Division I athlete's athleticism.
But those numbers, those records, that's just what you see. What's behind the scenes? What makes him so special?
Well, a lot of things.
Start with his parents. What Central Noble boys basketball coach John Bodey is to basketball strategy, Rich and Jody Essegian are to parenting.
Rich went to a smaller high school in California, and he wanted that experience for his sons. That's why they chose Central Noble.
Both Connor and Sam (more on him in a bit) said they get their competitiveness from both of their parents.
"(Connor) is the most competitive kid I've coached," Bodey said. "He doesn't like to be told he can't do something."
Rich Essegian said, "He's always had that competitive streak. You couldn't tell him no."
That competitive steak has served him well. Basketball is a team sport, and despite the gaudy stats, Connor is a team player.
"I'd do anything to win," he said. "If that means shooting zero times, I'd do it. If that means shooting 15 times a game, I'd do that."
He's sincere.
And that's because his parents have raised their sons not to just be competitive, but to be humble, too, and thankful.
On the court this postseason, Connor has been a monster.
Ask Bishop Noll. He scored 47 points in a regional semifinal victory against that school.
Ask Carroll (Flora). He scored a game-high 25 points in the semi-state victory which has led the Cougars to state. Eleven of those points came in the decisive fourth quarter.
Off the court, he is thoughtful and soft spoken. Polite.
Connor's parents have also instilled a wonderful work ethic in their sons. And that is the part you really don't see.
You see Connor's rhythmic shooting motion. You don't see the two-to-four extra workout sessions he did during the regular season, going to a gym so he could practice before school. Then came his lessons. Then came practices.
"What people don't see is the hours he puts in," Rich Essegian said. "You put the work in and you start seeing the results."
And when you see the results, you work a little harder. It's a vicious, beautiful, winning circle, requiring a discipline as rare as his athletic talent.
A thousand shots a day wasn't uncommon in the summer. For you folks at home, try to do something 1,000 times in a day. Even snapping your fingers.
That's what he did, because that's what it took.
"To be a good shooter, it's not natural," Bodey said. "He's put in the work. It requires a lot of practice. It's been a constant thing for him."
And Connor loved it.
"I love coming in the gym every day," he said. "I love the grind. It's who I am. It's made me who I am today."
And Sam Essegian, Connor's sophomore brother, has been a big factor in his brother's success.
Prior to a couple of years ago, they were typical brothers. Fighting.
Then came the coronavirus. They were stuck at home. Together.
It could have created a problem, as anyone with a close-in-age sibling can attest.
Instead, it created a solution.
"When we were at home, it forced us to get along," Sam Essegian said.
They became closer because, well, they had to.
"It definitely did," Connor Essegian said. "It forced us to create that bond."
Stuck at home, they played one-on-one most every day. Games that often times didn't end until one or both were bloodied.
It has to be tough, being Connor's little brother, doesn't it? The star's little brother?
Rich and Jody Essegian helped them navigate through that potential quagmire, too.
"They want to compare him to Connor," Rich Essegian said. "We tell him, you're not Connor, you're Sam. We want them to be themselves."
Sam Essegian has embraced his own role, becoming a key 6-foot-5 defensive cog who is also capable of scoring on the run or at the rim.
"He's his player, I'm my player," Sam Essegian said. "I just have to do my part."
Connor brags about his brother's basketball IQ, how the way he sees the game differs from his own perceptions, how having those two looks have made him a better player.
Connor comes off as the almost stern, methodical basketball player.
Sam plays with a smile that doesn't seem to quit.
"He has a lot of pressure on him," Sam said. "I don't have a lot of pressure, so I play free."
Two different players. Two different people.
Raised right by parents who stand behind the scenes.
It's game time. State championship game time.
