WHITKO — West Noble had a rough time settling in against Whitko pitcher Jaxon Harper Monday evening.
The Wildcat pitcher kept Charger hitters off balance and allowed no runs while his team rounded the bases quite a few times in an 11-0 win in five innings.
Harper allowed no runs on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in the win.
West Noble pitcher Adam Nelson threw strikes but his defense behind him let him down on a number of occasions and had three errors in the game. He tossed four innings, allowed nine hits, walked four and struck out two.
The first six Whitko batters reached base safely and the first four scored. The West Noble defense allowed one to score on an error then another on a fielder’s choice.
Charger catcher Zayne Patrick caught Ryan Brown stealing third for one highlight in the inning. A pair of flyout induced by Nelson ended the frame with his team trailing 5-0.
Harper faced the minimum over the next two innings, while his team increased the lead to 9-0.
After an error at second scored one run, a ground ball forced a pickle situation that led to a head-first slide by Whitko’s Bryce Tucker at home. He was safe on the play as Elijah Bacon’s tag was too late.
A single by Tucker in the bottom of the third scored two runs.
In the top of the fourth, P.J. Bradley singled to begin the inning before he was out on a single back to the pitcher two batters later.
After two more runs in the bottom of the fourth by the Wildcats, the Chargers desperately needed at least two runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going.
They got two runners on in the form of Kolby Knox, who was hit by a pitch, and Noah Fulford, who singled through the left side. However, Harper struck out the next two West Noble hitters to end the threat and the game.
Monday’s win was the first of the season for Whitko (1-6), while the Chargers (0-6) are still searching for their first victory.
