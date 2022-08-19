The scenario could not have been any better Friday night for East Noble.
It was the first game of the football season without a rain cloud in sight and the Knights played in front of a full hometown crowd for the first time in nearly a year.
Not only that, but the Knights also sent the crowd home happy, as they routed the Plymouth Rockies 51-7 to open the year.
36 of those points came from the running game, with juniors Michael Mosley and Tyson Reinbold and sophomores Dylan Krehl and Jacob Ramey combining for six touchdowns and contributing to 253 rushing yards.
“That’s kind of what they were giving us,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said of the rushing attack. “That’s what we want to build our team around and the best years that we’ve had in our school’s history, we’ve run the ball real well.”
East Noble looked great in the opening drive, with the opening kickoff being returned by Knights to the 36-yard line, before Reinbold ran for three straight first downs to take the Knights to the opposing 22.
Though that’s when the Knights appeared to stall, being stopped on three straight plays before quarterback Zander Brazel was intercepted by the Rockies at the six-yard line.
With the Rockies also failing to score on their first drive, East Noble scored its first of three touchdowns in the quarter at the 4:54 mark, with Mosley punching it in from eight yards out. Reinbold scored on the ensuing two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
On the first play of Plymouth’s second drive, the Rockies fumbled at the resulting in a recovery from the Knights and allowing them to take advantage.
Using the rushing attack again, Krehl scored a 10-yard touchdown a minute and a half later. Brazel scored on the two-point conversion to put East Noble up 16.
The final touchdown of the quarter came via the long ball with 27 seconds left, as Brazel connected with sophomore tight end Alex Brennan for a 53-yard pass before Alex Sprague converted the extra point.
Brazel was 4-for-12 throwing the ball, finishing with 117 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“He did a great job,” Amstutz said of Brazel. “He made a mistake early and we challenged him. He raised the challenge when he settled in and made great throws.”
The Knights added two more rushing touchdowns by Reinbold, in the second quarter to take a 37-0 lead to the locker room. Reinbold led the Knights in scoring along with Mosley, who scored his second rushing touchdown in the third.
The first was a one-yarder following a 47-yard pass from Brazel to junior David Sturdivant, and the second was an eight-yard run with 1:53 before the break. He led the team with 107 rushing yards.
“He’s awesome,” Amstutz said of Reinbold’s performance. “We’re so excited to have him back. He’s tough, strong and a great downhill runner. He’s your typical East Noble running back and I think he’s going to have a great year.”
Along with Mosley’s touchdown, Ramey ran for a 15-yarder in the fourth with 9:11 left for the final touchdown for the Knights. Plymouth scored with 1:32 left to prevent the shutout.
Despite the big win, Amstutz said they were things his team could work on, like finding better spacing and having improving on pass protection.
East Noble plays at NorthWood next week, who defeated Jimtown 31-7 for its first victory.
