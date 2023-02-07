KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School will induct four more former athletic standouts into its Hall of Fame Friday night after the Knights’ junior varsity boys basketball game with New Haven in the Big Blue Pit. That will be around 7:15 p.m.
The Class of 2023 includes Evan Edwards, Garrett Pepple, Theresa (Schamberger) Yoder and Aaron Byerley.
Evan Edwards
Edwards played baseball and football for four years each before graduating in 2000.
In baseball, Edwards played under coaches Fred Inniger and Kevin Cook and was a First Team all-conference selection in his junior and senior seasons. Edwards was also an all-conference honorable mention in his sophomore season of 1998.
In football, Edwards helped set the groundwork for the for the gridiron successes that followed playing for coach Tim Able. He is second in program history in career rushing yards.
In his senior season of 1999, Edwards was a First Team All-State selection and KPC Prep of the Year after rushing for the third-highest single season total all-time in EN history. The slashing running back earned First Team all-conference honors in his junior and season seasons.
Edwards was also a conference power lifting champion in 1999 in the 165-pound weight class, and was also a National Honor Society member.
After graduating from EN, Edwards devoted his life to the military.
He enlisted as an infantryman in the Indiana Army National Guard in 2001. He was a distinguished honor graduate from basic training in Fort Benning, Ga.
Then Edwards returned to Indiana and served with the 1-293 Infantry Battalion and continued college at Indiana-Purdue Universty Fort Wayne.
Edwards was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, where his battalion was the first National Guard battalion to engage in combat since the Korean War.
Major Edwards completed his degree in nursing in 2008 and earned a commission and an Infantry Second Lieutneant after completing Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, and graduating with honors in the top 10% with his class. He went on to serve in multiple, key leadership assignments for the battalion.
In 2012, Major Edwards was selected and attended rotary wing flight school, UH-60 track. He completed flight training in December 2011 and graduated as the distinguished honor graduate.
Edwards went on to deploy with the MEDEVAC company in 2013 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve where his unit was responsible for all medical evaluation missions in the region of Kuwait.
Major Edwards completed several assignments in serving the aviation community. He currently serves as the Chief of Operations for the 38th Infantry Divisions, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, and as an Aviation Officer in the United States Army.
He received the Army Commendation Medal three times and the Army Achievement Medal three times. He also earned the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Senior Army Aviator.
Major Edwards lives in Indianapolis with his wife Elizabeth, whose maiden name is Gatton, and their three children, Elijah, Arienne and Xavier.
Garrett Pepple
Pepple earned four varsity letters in wrestling under coach Keith Hoffar and capped his prep career by winning a state championship at 113 pounds in February 2015 to complete the only undefeated season in program history.
Pepple won his first high school tournament at the Connersville Invitational in December 2011 as a 106-pound freshman. He helped the Knights win a sectional championship that season.
As a sophomore, Pepple led East Noble to another sectional title and a team regional championship. He won four tournaments, including his first conference title. He won individual sectional and regional titles, was a semi-state runner-up and was state runner-up at 106.
Pepple moved up a weight class to 113 as a junior. He won his first semi-state title before being a state runner-up. He also won sectional and regional titles. He led the Knights for conference and sectional championships, and helped the team place eighth in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Class 3A Team State Duals.
Pepple mowed through the competition as a senior in the 2014-15 season to win the 113 state title. He won his second straight semi-state championship to go with his third straight regional, sectional and conference titles. He led the Knights to their fourth straight team sectional title. He also won the 2015 Dave Shultz Excellence Award for the state of Indiana.
Pepple completed his prep career with a 136-7 record. The win total ranks fifth in program history. He hold program records for pins in a season (36 in 2014-15), pins in a career (94), best winning percentage in both the 106 and 113 weight classes, and most team points scored in a season (314 in 2014-15).
Pepple went on to wrestle for two Big Ten schools. He won three letters at Indiana University and one with Michigan State, where he was an NCAA Division I national qualifier at 133 pounds.
Pepple earned a degree in Kinesiology from IU in 2019, and a master’s degree in sport coaching and leadership from MSU in 2020. He currently lives in Angola and is a content creator for Meta.
Theresa (Schamberger) Yoder
Schamberger participated in cross country, track and field and swimming before graduating in 2006. She swam for two years for coach Cassie Scheerer, and that included being on a record-setting relay team. But she made her lasting impact in Knight Athletic on the run.
Schamberger a four-year letterwinner in both cross country and track and field.
In cross country for coach Mark Liepe, she made the All-Northeast Hoosier Conference First Team in her junior and senior seasons after making the All-NHC Second Team in her sophomore and freshman seasons. She was a sectional runner-up in 2003, then qualified for the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in 2004 and finished honorable mention All-State.
Schamberger had an incredible 2005 season. She earned All-NHC First Team honors, won a sectional title and finished 20th at state to get on the All-State podium. She also earned Academic All-State honors and was selected as an Indiana All-Star.
In track and field, Schamberger ran for coaches Liepe, Andrew Begley and Charlie Barnum and specialized in the 800 and 1,600 meters.
Schamberger qualified for state as a freshman in the 800 and 1,600 in the spring of 2003. She won sectional championships in those events and as a member of the 4-by-800 relay team.
As a sophomore in 2004, she was NHC champion, sectional champion and a state qualifier in both the 800 and the 1,600. She finished 12th in the 800 and 13th in the 1,600 at state, and also set a new school record in the 800 at 2 minutes, 19.13 seconds.
As a junior, Schamberger was NHC champ in the 800 and conference runner-up in the 1,600. But she qualified for state in the 1,600 after winning sectional titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Schamberger’s senior season was a culmination of her career of excellence. She won the NHC title in the 800, then won sectional crowns in the 800 and the 1,600. She qualified for state for a third time and placed sixth in the 1,600 to earn All-State status. She also earned Academic All-State honors and was selected as an Indiana All-Star.
Schamberger was named KPC Girls Track & Field Prep of the Year all four years at East Noble.
Schamberger won 10 varsity letters and was named the East Noble Outstanding Senior Girl Athlete in 2006. The honor student also received the Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarship, the Elks Athletic Scholarship and the Joshua Stahl Memorial Scholarship.
Schamberger went on to run at NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University and made the All-Big South Conference team four years in a row. She was also named to the conference’s All-Academic team in 2008.
Schamberger graduated Summa Cum Laude from Coastal Carolina in 2010, earning a degree in health promotion. She went on to earn her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at IUPUI in 2013.
Yoder lives in Martinsville and is a physical therapist and owner of Stay in Motion Physical Therapy. She and her husband Daniel have three children: Alexis (age 5), Samuel (3) and Jace (1).
Aaron (A.J.) Byerley
Byerley excelled football and baseball for the Knights before graduating in 1992. He has also served and continue to serve the East Noble community well after receiving his high school diploma.
Byerley earned four varsity letters in coach Mark Cockroft’s football program. He made the KPC All-Area Team for two years, and was a Second Team all-conference selection as a junior.
Byerley stepped up as a senior in 1991. He earned First Team all-conference honors, was named the Knights’ Most Valuable Player, and was named Academic All-State.
Byerley also won four varsity letters in baseball, playing for coaches Steve Nelson and Kevin Cook. He was a three-time KPC All-Area selection. He was named team MVP and made the all-conference First Team in 1991 and 1992. After his senior season of 1992, he was chosen to be an Indiana All-Star and play in the prestigious North/South All-Star Game.
Byerley was integral part of a successful East Noble baseball program. The Knights won sectional championships in all four of his seasons, and they won regional titles in 1989 and 1990.
Byerley received the Pop Guymon Award in 1992 for being East Noble’s best male athlete. He also received the D.A.R. Citizenship Award.
Byerley also achieved in the classroom. He was a National Honor Society member, was a member of Student Council all four years, and graduated 11th in a class of 254 students.
Byerley played three years of baseball at Tri-State University. He earned all-conference honors and was picked the team’s Defensive MVP in 1995 after helping the Thunder win a conference championship. He was on the Dean’s List and graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
In his adult life, Byerley has been incredibly influential to the youth athletic programs in the Kendallville area. He coached youth baseball for 15 years, youth basketball for 12 years, youth football for 11 years and youth softball for seven years. He also coached in the St. John’s girls basketball program for for years.
Byerley was also a Kendallville Youth Baseball board member for four years and was the president of that organization for two years.
Byerley lives in Rome City and is the sales service manager at Nucor Building Systems. He and his wife Kelli have four children, Maddison, Dalen, Ethan and Blake.
