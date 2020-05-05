ALBION — The news of the 2020 spring sports season being canceled has hit everyone in a similar fashion.
Feelings of frustration emerge, followed by hopelessness of being able to change what is going on, then acceptance of the situation.
Jocelyn Winebrenner was one who took the news pretty hard.
“I was devastated. I kind of didn’t know how to put my thoughts together at the time. I was hurt, but it didn’t hit me all at once. I was kind of confused and just knew that I lost something but didn’t understand the full extent of it yet,” Winebrenner said. “At that first day for about a week, it was terrorizing.”
The Central Noble senior still hasn’t fully accepted the season being lost, and the pain still lingers a month later.
“I’m still hopeful somethings going to happen, but I know it’s not. It’s hard even now to understand this is the new normal. It’s going to be the new normal for a little while still. I think even now I’m not there yet. I’m not accepting of everything yet,” Winebrenner said.
The game of softball means quite a bit to Winebrenner. So when the season was canceled, she lost a little piece of who she is during the spring time.
“It means everything. Most of my friends have come from travel softball. Most of my relationships, even with old coaches, have been developed from softball. It’s been my whole life since I was five. All of my summers have been spent with softball. All my winters. Everything,” Winebrenner said. “Honestly, it’s the world.”
Central Noble had a deep lineup returning from a successful team that finished 21-4 last season and won the NECC Tournament. As a junior, she was a .329 hitter with 27 hits, 19 runs batted in and 18 runs scored.
With the majority of last year’s roster coming back for the 2020 season. The goal for the Cougars was simple: win state.
“It’s hard now because nobody cares about somebody saying, ‘We could’ve won state.’ Because it doesn’t really mean anything unless you prove it,” Winebrenner said. “That’s been the hardest part, because that was our plan this year.”
Winebrenner is going to miss everyone involved with the softball program, including Central Noble coach Taylor Amber.
“I’m going to miss the coaching staff a lot. I enjoyed playing under Taylor Amber. She was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, not only in softball, but she did bring a lot of new ideas to the game for me,” Winebrenner said. “Also, just as a person she made it fun being at practice. She made things fun.”
Winebrenner will continue her softball career at Huntington University. She knows she won’t play softball forever, so she is using this experience, of it being taken away now to prepare for it ending in four years.
“I’ve got to cherish the next four years. I hope out of this experience, my next four years I make the absolute most of,” Winebrenner said.
She was also involved in National Honor Society, CANstruction, FFA, basketball and student government. Winebrenner was the recipient of the four-year, full tuition Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship last December.
She plans on majoring in agribusiness with the hope of starting her master’s degree while at Huntington.
Upon graduation from Huntington, she wants to get a sales job in the agriculture industry and start a family.
“Personally, I want to be in charge of a family. I want to have a farm, family and land, and I could be the primary breadwinner. I feel like that doesn’t have to be a man’s role, and I definitely want to prove that.”
