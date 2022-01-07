KENDALLVILLE — The West Noble and East Noble gymnastics teams opened the 2022 season Thursday night with a dual meet, with the Knights coming out on top, 91.800-65.725.
The Knights started the first rotation on the vault, while the Chargers began on the uneven bars, followed by the teams swapping events in the second rotation. The third rotation saw the Knights on balance beam and the Chargers on the floor, and then vice versa for the fourth.
East Noble junior Ally Blackburn and sophomore Taylor Sibert tied for first on the vault with a score of 8.450, followed by teammate and freshman Kaitlin Borrero finishing in third with a score of 8.200.
The top West Noble performer in the event was sophomore Rachel Klages in fourth with 8.100, the highest score of the night for the Chargers.
On the bars, the Knights took the top three spots once again with Sibert (7.530), Borrero (5.730) and sophomore Briana Sanchez (4.330) outperforming Chargers junior Nellie Herrera, who finished in fourth at 3.830.
It was a clean sweep for East Noble on the beam, with Blackburn topping the podium after recording the second-highest score of the night with an 8.500. Borrero (8.050), sophomore Audrey Beiswanger (7.930), Sibert (7.180) and junior Brooke Lindsey (7.050) rounding out the team.
West Noble senior Taylor Shoemaker led the Chargers on the beam with a 7.000.
“All of our girls had shining moments tonight,” Chargers head coach Stacey Lang said. “I was just really happy for working through some challenges that they've had this week and leading up to the season so far. I’m proud of all of them for overcoming those fears.”
In the floor exercise, the Knights swept the top five once again without a single gymnast scoring below a 7.000. Beiswanger recorded the highest score of the night from any gymnast with a 9.000. Blackburn finished second with a score of 8.050, and Borrero placed third with a 7.600.
Shoemaker and Herrera topped the scores for the Chargers in the event, with both scoring 6.650.
In the all-around competition Sibert (30.550) and Borrero (29.580) took the top two spots for the Knights. Herrera led the Chargers with a total of 22.850, with Shoemaker close behind with a 21.150.
“We have a lot of very new gymnasts that have never competed like this before. They've worked hard and we have a ways to go, but after the first meet jitters there, I'm very proud of their performance tonight.”
West Noble has a week off before heading to DeKalb next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. East Noble will be hosting six schools at its home invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.
