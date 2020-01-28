LIGONIER — Tuesday night’s doubleheader between East Noble and West Noble produced two games that came down to the very end. The Charger girls won an ugly overtime game 46-43 while the Knight boys did just enough down the stretch to win 51-47.
West Noble girls 46, East Noble 43, OT
Points were hard to come by for both teams for three-quarters of the game, but the Chargers (9-12) remained in control 23-12 after the third period.
The Knights (9-14) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, including 19 in the final four minutes to take a 40-38 lead with 5.6 seconds left in regulation.
West Noble coach Dale Marano drew up a play for Lilly Mast to drive the length of the court and have the option to either pass if she was cut off or drive all the way to the hoop. No one stopped Mast as she dribbled right into the lane and laid the ball off the glass for the game-tying score and sending it into overtime.
“She’s a fantastic ball player and that’s what fantastic ball players do,” Marano said.
In overtime, the two teams traded the lead for the first three minutes, but once again Mast saved the day pushing her team ahead with an and-one, putback basket. She made the free throw to give her team a 45-43 lead with 21.7 seconds.
Nichelle Phares added another free throw to force the Knights to shoot a three at the buzzer. Anna Becker’s shot hit off the front of the rim, giving the home team the victory.
Mast finished with a game-high 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Phares had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals and Jazmyn Smith added nine points and six rebounds.
East Noble was led by Kylie Garton, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and was a big reason why the Knights were able to come back. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Garton gave her team their first lead of the game at 37-35 after a Knights 6-0 run in the final two minutes before she fouled out with 48.9 left in regulation.
Karly Kirkpatrick scored seven, and Grace Patton and Avan Beiswanger each dropped in six.
East Noble boys 51, West Noble 47
While it felt like the West Noble girls were in charge for most of the first game of the night, the East Noble boys had similar control of the second game and had a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter.
The Chargers’ Josh Gross ended a 6-0 run with a three to quickly cut the lead back to single digits.
After Gage Ernsberger scored the first basket of the fourth quarter for East Noble to make it 39-30, the Chargers scored nine unanswered, including a pair of threes from Joel Mast, to tie the game with 4:20 left.
Hayden Jones gave the Knights back the lead for good with a free throw, then pushed it up to four with a drive to the basket. Jones scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes of the game, including two more free throws after a steal with 30 seconds left. He also had five assists.
West Noble committed six turnovers in the fourth quarter after just five in the first three quarters.
Nate Dickson had 11 for the Knights, and Luke McCue hit three 3’s for nine points.
Austin Cripe and Gross each had 11 for the Chargers. Gross also grabbed eight rebounds and six steals. Brockton Miller and Mast each scored nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.