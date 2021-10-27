LIGONIER — West Noble High School athletic director Tom Schermerhorn announced the hirings of the school’s new varsity baseball and softball coaches on Monday night.
Two West Noble alumni have been brought on with 2006 graduate Aaron Coy being named the Chargers new baseball coach and 2017 graduate Kaylie Warble to lead the softball program.
Coy will replace Doug Brown leading the baseball program, and Warble will replace Rich Click leading the softball program.
Coy was one of the top baseball players in the Northeast Corner Conference for much of his prep career in the early to mid-2000s, then he went on to play ball at Goshen College. He graduated from Goshen in 2010 with a physical education/health teaching degree, and also minored in Spanish.
Coy owns Dark Horse Baseball Training Academy and a construction business. He brings a strong skill set with his coaching experience and extensive playing experience. He is a proven teacher of the game.
“As I sit here and reflect on receiving the head baseball coaching position, I find myself extremely emotional,” Coy said in a West Noble statement. “This has always been a dream of mine since coming through the program as a player. I owe this tremendous opportunity to so many family members, friends, close mentors and the West Noble community. I am thankful for them believeing in me, pushing me and trusting in me.
“I promise to give my all to the program each and every day. I look forward to working with the players to help them reach their full potential.”
Warble teaches special education at West Noble Elementary School after just graduating at Grace College this past spring. She played four years of college basketball for the Lancers after being a three-sport standout at West Noble.
Warble was a two-time All-NECC performer in softball for the Chargers.
“I am so honored to have the opportunity to coach the West Noble softball team,” Warble said in a West Noble statement. “I am excited to work with the girls this upcoming season. We have a strong and talented group of girls and can’t wait to take the field with them.”
