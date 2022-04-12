INDIANAPOLIS — Former East Noble basketball star Ali Ali is back in the Hoosier state.
Ali committed to play his final two years of eligibility at Butler University on Saturday.
Ali was at Akron for the last three seasons and entered the transfer portal on March 30. He averaged 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Zips last season.
Ali joins a Bulldog program that is in transition. Butler hired Thad Matta earlier this month, replacing LaVall Jordan, who was fired after two straight losing seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this past season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.
Matta previously led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had coaching stops at Xavier and Ohio State. Matta has an overall record of 439-154 and coached the Buckeyes to several deep postseason runs in the NCAA Tournament, including Final Four appearances in 2007 and 2012.
Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana.
Ali is confident in the Matta hire and feels like he'll be able to turn the program back to its winning ways.
"Thad Matta is a great coach and everybody knows about his history with winning and the pros that he's had," Ali said.
Matta didn't waste time reaching out to Ali. Two hours after he got the job, he called Ali.
"He knows (Akron head coach John) Groce, so he kind of had a good idea of the type of player I am just watching us over the years," Ali said. "He's seen my highs and my lows. He just said how he could help me improve and get better with the things that I'm good at."
Ali plans to have a similar role as he did at Akron but on a much bigger stage, the Big East Conference.
"Growing up that's what you watch on TV is high major basketball. That's been something that's been intriguing for a long time," Ali said. "But it's just been something. I never heavily considered it until after the season, and once I had the opportunity to do so, I felt like it was a perfect time to make that jump."
During his time at Akron, the Zips did quite a bit of winning. They won 63 games over three seasons, and this past season, they beat Kent State to win the Mid-American Conference Tournament to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Akron, a No. 14 seed, faced three-seeded UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and lost a tight battle, 57-53, which came right down to the final possessions.
"That was second-to-none. It's always special watching it, but you can't really describe it until you're there. You see it and you feel it," Ali said. "It's something I'll never forget and somewhere I want to be again with Butler."
He said the physicality, speed and athleticism of UCLA stood out to him and his teammates.
"Skill wise we felt like we were right there," Ali said.
Ali started 66 games at Akron over three years. In that time, he's gotten stronger, faster, become a better shooter, ball handler and defender. What he's improved on the most is his decision making.
"Really thinking the game is the biggest jump besides the speed from high school to college. You really have to think the game and see things," Ali said. "Also, learning how to win is one of the biggest things I learned at Akron and will be able to carry over to Butler."
Ali plans on continuing to sharpen his tools and feels Matta will help with that.
"I feel like (Matta) is going to put me in a position to be successful and help us win games," Ali said.
Coming out of East Noble, Ali was thin and lean. He was able to put on muscle and size while at Akron, which helped him with the physicality of college basketball. However, it didn't slow him down any and he still remains a very versatile player.
He admits putting on the weight was both physically and mentally challenging.
"It was definitely a big challenge from playing against kids from 15-18 years old and may not play after high school and then you jump into college with 23-24 year olds. I think the mental aspect gets overlooked sometimes. You have to prepare yourself every day to get hit and give hits right back to older and stronger guys," Ali said.
"It's definitely a mindset thing. Being the first one to hit usually plays out well for you," Ali added.
Ali was in the transfer portal for 10 days before making his decision. In that time, his phone was constantly going off.
"It was hectic. It was stressful with coaches hitting you up left and right with a lot of phone calls and text messages," Ali said. "You meet a lot of new people, and it kind of moves fast, especially with all of the players that in the portal."
Ali knew he had to move quick, especially with nearly 1,300 players in the portal.
"If you don't jump on the opportunity quick enough, it could be taken the next day," Ali said.
Ali said he had 20-25 high major schools and roughly 40 in total reach out to him. He just needed to make sure his next spot was the right fit, similar to when he was coming out of East Noble.
"Overall, it worked out well," Ali said. "I'm glad it's over and know where I'm going to be next year."
