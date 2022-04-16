KENDALLVILLE — Saturday's East Noble girls tennis invitational provided a few area teams to get some matches under their belt.
Westview was the top team from the area placing third behind champion Chesterton and second-place Concord.
The host Knights finished fourth, followed by Columbia City, South Adams, New Haven and West Noble.
Westview had three positions make it to championship matches, but all three fell short. Head coach Carrie Clark saw a lot of mental toughness from her team.
"We've had one match so far this season. We played three matches today, so for them to make it to the championship and stay mentally focused the whole time, I was really proud of them," Clark said.
At No. 2 singles, Maddie Stults finished in second. She beat East Noble's Maria Bona and Concord's Esther William in straight sets before falling to Chesterton's Leah Rochford in the final.
The Warriors' Bailey Kenner defeated South Adam's Maggie Nussbaurn and East Noble's Ella Edwards to advance to the No. 3 singles title match. Kenner was beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match by Concord's Landry Schrock.
Westview's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Clark and Ava Brown dropped just three games en route to the final, where they faced Concord's Kate Steele and Grace Westlake. The Minutemen duo won 6-4, 6-2 to win the No. 1 doubles title.
The Warriors' Paige Riegsecker finished third at No. 1 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Kam Miller and Ella Yoder took sixth place.
"I'm encouraged. It's fun to play good competition. I think we have room to grow still. We have three girls on varsity that were on JV last year. They're stepping up," Clark said.
The Knights had a couple of junior varsity girls step into varsity roles on Saturday, which mixed up the lineup quite a bit. It was also their first competition that wasn't in extremely windy conditions.
East Noble's Kyndal Mynhier only lost one game on her way to the No. 1 singles championship match for the second year in a row. Once there, Chesterton's Milena Veltrin took control and won 6-1, 6-2.
"I think she showed she a top-level tennis player our area. Ultimately, the Chesterton girl was too much today," East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said of Mynhier's play.
Bona and Ella Edwards both got experience as singles players at the varsity level. Edwards finished in fourth place at No. 3 singles and went to a super tiebreaker in the third set of the third-place match. Bona finished fifth at No. 2 singles.
The Knights' doubles teams each picked up wins with both positions having new partners. The No. 2 doubles team of Brooke Lindsey and Mikaela Christian placed fifth, and the No. 1 doubles team of Kya Mosley and Breanna Arnold took sixth.
West Noble's top group was its No. 1 doubles duo of Kora Hilbish and Ashley Seigal. The tandem finished in fourth place. They beat New Haven's Amy Clark and E'lia Colin before falling to Westview and Chesterton.
East Noble Invitational
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 30, 2. Concord 29, 3. Westview 25, 4. East Noble 18, 5. Columbia City 14, 6. South Adams 11, 7. West Noble 4, 7. New Haven 4.
First-place matches
Singles: 1. Veltrin (CH) def. Mynhier (EN) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Rochford (CH) def. Stults (WV) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Schrock (CO) def. Kenner (WV) 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Steele-Westlake (CO) def. Clark-Brown (WV) 6-4, 6-2. 2. Burkert-May (CO) def. Hector-Girzadas (CH) 6-2, 6-2.
Third-place matches
Singles: 1. Riegsecker (WV) def. Miner (CC) 6-0, 6-1. 2. Williams (CO) def. Snodgrass (NH) 8-2. 3. Burke (CH) def. Edwards (EN) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
Doubles: 1. Isakson-Komp (CH) def. Seigal-Hilbish (WN) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Hoskins-Woodward (CC) def. Summersett-McKibben 6-4, 6-4.
Fifth-place matches
Singles: 1. Steele (CO) def. Claghorn (SA) 8-0. 2. Bona (EN) 8-5, 3. Nussbaurn (SA) def. Stahl (CC) 9-8 (6-3).
Doubles: 1. Shrader-McCoy (CC) def. Weigal-Barkley (SA) 8-4. 2. Lindsey-Christian (EN) def. Miller-Yoder (WV) 8-6.
