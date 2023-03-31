LIGONIER — West Noble High School recently held its winter sports awards program.
The most valuable athletes for the Charger varsity sports this past winter were Austin Cripe in boys basketball, Teegan Clouse in wrestling, Mackensy Mabie in girls basketball, Nellie Herrera in gymnastics and Alissa Banda in cheerleading.
Sportsmanship award winners were Mabie in girls basketball, Luke Schermerhorn in boys basketball, Mikey LeCount in wrestling, Ariana Eicher in gymnastics and cheerleader Angi Carbajal-Flores.
The Most Improved athletes were wrestler Chase Wallen, gymnast Izabella Barnes and cheerleader Ashlyn Seigel.
Coaches awards went to wrestler Kyler Slowke, gymnast Leah Kathary and cheerleader Lilian Cordero.
Also from the varsity boys basketball team, Cripe received the Rebound and Assists trophies, Bradyn Barth won the Field Goal Percentage award, and Nevin Phares was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Also from wrestling, Clouse received the Most Pins award, Abram Olvera received the Scholar Athlete Award, and Gavin Christman earned the Freshman award.
Also from varsity girls basketball, Mabie was also awarded for assists, free-throw percentage and most steals. Alayna DeLong won the Rebounds trophy, and JaLynn Baker received the Scholar Athlete award.
Also from gymnastics, medals went to Herrera for the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Eicher received the vault medal.
Also from cheerleading, the Newcomer award went to Lilianna Pedroza and Jenna Coburn.
From the junior varsity cheerleading team, Jennifer Herrera was named the outstanding cheerleader and Jocelyn Pedroza was picked the most improved cheerleader.
From the junior varsity girls basketball team, the Scoring trophy went to Kylie Ware. Melissa Ledesma was most improved and Stella Venturi received the Scholar Athlete trophy.
From the junior varsity boys basketball team, awards went to Mason Taylor (free-throw percentage), Jordan Eash (mental attitude) and Alex Berrocales (coaches).
From the boys basketball C team, Ivan Olvera received the mental attitude award, Blake Jones received the Coaches award, and Gavin Keene won the free-throw percentage award.
Fifty-three West Noble student-athletes were named Winter Scholar Athletes. They are listed below.
West Noble High School 2023
Winter Scholar Athletes
Seniors: Isabella Bartlett, Angi Carbajal-Flores, Austin Cripe, Noah Dubea, Kimberly Flores-Contreras, Molly Jones, Mackensy Mabie, Abram Olvera, Giselle Pablo, Nevin Phares, Luke Schermerhorn, Ashlyn Seigel and Derek Slone.
Juniors: JaLynn Baker, Bradyn Barth, Angelina Contreras, Payton Eash, Alexia Mast, Nolan Parks, Liliana Pedroza, Laci Roy, Chloe Sprague, Emily Thompson and Aubrey Weigold.
Sophomores: Phebie Bench, Drew Burns, Jordan Eash, Ariana Eicher, Destiny Halsey, Isaac Mast, Jada Nelson, Jocelyn Pedroza, Isabelle Stringfellow, Meta Stringfellow, Paige Taylor and Chase Wallen.
Freshmen: Izabella Barnes, McKale Bottles, Sebastian Carrillo, Jennifer Herrera-Rivera, Kayle Jordan, Gavin Keene, Brayden Knepper, Gage Mitchell, Jacob Salas, Trevor Steele, Victoria Storms, Mason Taylor, Nathan Troxel Gonzalez, Cloie Ulrey, Stella Venturi, Kylie Ware and Cade Wolheter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.