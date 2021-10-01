COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble got back in the win column Friday night with a tight 19-16 win over Columbia City.
The Class 4A No. 13 Knights (4-2, 3-1 NE8) held the Eagles (4-3, 3-2) to 253 yards of total offense and forced them into three field goals.
“We made some adjustments from the last couple of weeks defensively, moved some guys in a few different spots and just kind of refocused some things fundamentally. Coach (Ryan) Roberts and the guys did an awesome job tonight controlling a really good run game,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said.
Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt was held in check with 108 passing yards on 5-of-16 throw and 38 rushing yards on 12 attempts. The Eagles’ top rusher was Ethan Sievers with 75 yards on 15 carries.
“We kept things in front of us and didn’t give up a lot of huge plays,” Amstutz said. “That’s what we needed to do and force them into field goals. (The defense) bailed us out in a couple of spots, a turnover or going for it on fourth down, because we’re still sputtering a little bit on offense.”
The Knights scored two offensive touchdowns in the win. The other came on a 78-yard punt return by Nick Munson midway through the third quarter to give East Noble its first lead of the game at 13-10.
“Kind of untimely stuff. We aren’t throwing the ball as well as we need to right now, just missing some open guys. Teams are throwing a lot of junk at us defensively and getting us out of our run game a little bit,” Amstutz said. “Just a lot of stunts, a lot of blitzing that we didn’t handle real well tonight.”
Ethan Nickles led the Knights with 192 rushing yards on 29 carries and two scores. His first touchdown answered the Eagles’ first score of the game in the first quarter. Nickles scored from the 19-yard line but a blocked extra point kept Columbia City in front.
“We still felt like we averaged a decent number of yards per rush. Just not able to get down hill as much as we’d like to,” Amstutz said.
Nickles’ final score of the game gave East Noble the lead for good. He scored from the seven to put the Knights up 19-16 with 4:33 left.
“He’s playing with a lot energy and a lot of burst right now. I think he’s one of the guys that a lot of people don’t know about, but he’s a pretty dangerous guy. He’s powerful, plays with a lot of heart and really excited for him and the success he’s having, because he’s a great kid and player for several years,” Amstutz said.
East Noble’s defense stayed strong in the closing seconds and forced a turnover on downs with seconds remaining on the clock.
The Knights return home for their final two games of the regular season. New Haven comes to Kendallville on Friday.
