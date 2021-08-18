EMMA — Westview got off to a really slow start last season but finished the 2020 season with 11 straight wins, including sectional championship before losing in a shootout to Kouts in the regional semifinals.
The Warriors bring quite a bit back from last year’s resilient squad and lead off the boys soccer preview for the News Sun area.
Westview
2020 record: 12-8-1, Westview Sectional Champions
The Warriors expect to be really strong offensively with the return of sophomore Teague Misner and seniors Jadon Yoder and Gramm Egli. Misner led the team as a freshman with 29 goals and 11 assists. Egli had 10 goals and 12 assists, and Yoder also put 10 in the net and assisted on three others.
The area that needs some attention will be in the back end. Junior Braden Eash is the lone returning starting defender. Younis Algaradi, Cael Misner and Chandler Pushman all graduated, as well as keeper Drew Litwiller, who had 133 saves in 2020.
Westview still expects to be competitive in the Northeast Corner Conference with all of its scoring returning, but it will have to build up in other areas to remain as strong as last season.
West Noble
2020: 9-7-2
The Chargers are hopeful for a bounce back season after what they thought was a down season in 2020.
“We expect a positive season. Returning from a tough season last year we are motivated and ready to bounce back from it,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “A nice blend of experienced and young players this year as we expect to challenge for our conference title and a competitive state tournament run.”
West Noble can be very hopeful because they return one of the best scorers in the area, Henry Torres. The now-senior has been lighting up the scoreboard since his freshman season. He has 85 career goals after scoring 28 his junior year. He also had eight assists.
Also back are Julio Macias, Eric Galarza, Diego Flores and Brian Diaz. Galarza was second on the team with seven goals in 2020.
Cy Wolheter and Josue Haro both return after scoring five and six goals, respectively, last season. Wolheter and Juan Ibarra shared time in goal last season. Ibarra finished with 90 saves in his freshman campaign.
Zamarripa expects to get contributions from newcomers Eddy Macias, Matt Snyder and Christian Rodriguez.
East Noble
2020: 7-8-2
The Knights lost two of its top players from a year ago but still expect be one of the area’s top teams.
“Expect big things from this team! With our hard work and dedication to summer trainings this year, we are just smoothing out the rough edges to have a top notch team,” East Noble head coach Ethan Hood said.
Oday Abdullah and Cristian Sanchez both graduated after last season. Sanchez led the team with 13 goals and 10 assists in 2020.
Returning to the Knights are Josue Salazar, Omar Barrientos, Austin Straessle, Darren Donat and Luke Mory. John Housholder returns in net for East Noble.
The newcomers will be Deegan Munk, Zeb Hand, Logan Staessle, Brayden Jarrett and Brady Jones.
Central Noble
2020: 4-6-3
The Cougars were very competitive in 2020 and look to do the same in 2021.
“We keep getting better every year, and I expect this year will be better than last,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said.
They did lose two key pieces to graduation, Riley Smith and Danny Leffers, but the rest of the roster returns.
Senior Aidan Dreibelis will command the team on the field from his goalie position, which he has held for the last three seasons.
Seniors Dillen Noland, Ethan Brill, Evan Williams, Josh Rawles, Ryan Schroeder and Seth Knepper bring back plenty of experience for the Cougars. Other returning letter winners are juniors Jonah Hopf and Eury Ernsberger, and sophomores Jeremiah Imhof and Cameron Elias.
Lakeland
2020: 1-16
The Lakers took a big step back in 2020. They are hopeful for a step in the right direction with a large junior class.
Lakeland opens its season tonight against Garrett.
