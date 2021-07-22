EDITOR’S NOTE: With a new school year and new sports season approaching, KPC Media Group sportswriters took time to recall some of their favorite events from 2020-21. This is part of the series.
KENDALLVILLE — It’s a matchup that may never happen again, and one that should be appreciated for what it was.
During Week 4 of the 2020 high school football season, East Noble was in need of an opponent to play after rival DeKalb had COVID-19 complications and had to cancel.
There were a couple of options for the Knights. They could have taken the week off and look forward to their Week 5 contest at Leo, or they could look around the state for another team that also had an open week. East Noble chose the latter and found the Class 6A program of the Penn Kingsmen available.
The Kingsmen made the trip to Kendallville for their first-ever matchup with the Knights and won 30-24 after a late score. Penn came in off a 52-7 drubbing to Indianapolis Cathedral, while East Noble was 3-0 and hadn’t lost a regular season game since the 2018 season.
However, the Knights knew they would be in for a fight, and the Kingsmen sure gave them one.
East Noble trailed 21-10 going into halftime after punting five straight times during the first half. But the Knights battled back and trailed by eight with 8:34 left and 76 yards of artificial turf in front of them. Senior quarterback Cole Schupbach, who was filling in for Dalton Stinson, made big play after big play to keep his team alive.
On fourth and seven in Penn territory, Schupbach found Nick Munson for a 10-yard gain and the first down. Four plays later, Schupbach called his own number and found running room on the right side for a 13-yard score. Schupbach tied the game by running the same play on the two-point conversion.
After Schupbach tied the game with 2:34 left, now-Notre Dame quarterback Ron Powlus III had to lead his team to the game-winning drive. And it didn’t take him long to do so.
Powlus hit a few short passes, then was sacked by Kainon Carico to make it second and long. Powlus was pressured again on the next play, but he dumped it off to his running back Kyle Riffel, who weaved his way through the Knights’ secondary for 58 yards and into the end zone with 36 seconds left in the game.
The extra points was missed by the Kingsmen, cracking the door open slightly for another rally. However, East Noble ran out of time and was sacked on the final play of the game.
Schupbach led the Knights with 81 rushing yards and was 17 for 30 passing with 172 yards.
Overall, East Noble showed it could compete with much bigger programs. The Kingsmen had 108 players, excluding freshman, on their gameday roster.
The Knights also showed how to play with heart. They trailed by double digits at halftime, but their defense tightened up and allowed just three points until the final touchdown in the final minutes.
East Noble’s defense started to turn a corner after the loss. Of course, the unit didn’t face such a high-powered offense like Penn’s the rest of the season, but it pitched a couple of shutouts en route to a sectional championship.
After the loss, East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said, “Somewhere down the line we just won a game because of that game.”
It could be said that this game helped the Knights win the sectional championship over Leo.
The game against Penn saw Schupbach became a more prominent figure in the offense for the Knights and, the offensive game plan became more ground-and-pound. Both things helped the Knights be more effective on offense.
An East Noble versus Penn matchup probably will never happen again. Aside from being an hour and 20 minutes away and being in different classes, the programs are looking in different places for quality opponents.
East Noble’s non-conference is limited to two weeks with seven conference games. The Knights scheduled Plymouth and NorthWood for their two non-conference in the first two games this season, which are very good programs to go against every year.
The Knights have tried with the likes of Hammond Morton and Indianapolis Cathedral, but Plymouth has been the season opener since 2017, and this is the second year in a row against NorthWood in Week 2. Both games give East Noble what its looking for in a non-conference opponent. Good talent and good coaching.
This season, the Kingsmen have Valparaiso, LaPorte, Cathedral and Saint Xavier, a Division 1 high school from Cincinnati and a state champion in 2020, before starting conference play in the Northern Indiana Conference.
Never say never, but it’s unlikely. That’s why this once-in-a-lifetime matchup was so interesting, fun and will be appreciated as time goes on.
