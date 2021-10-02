KENDALLVILLE — A really good East Noble boys tennis team saved its best tennis for sectional week. Westview found a way to be a little bit better.
The state’s 16th-ranked Warriors squeaked past East Noble 3-2 in the East Noble Sectional final Saturday afternoon for their sixth straight sectional championship.
It was an extremely close final dual with four of the five matches capable of going either way. Two very good teams played at a high level.
“It was as close of a tennis match as you would have hoped for in a sectional final,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “East Noble gave it all they had. They took us to the edge. I feel bad for them.”
EN coach Aaron Edwards said, “I could not be more prouder of a team than I am right now. This is the most improved team from August to October than any team I have ever coached. When we played them the first time (a 4-1 Warrior win at Westview on Aug. 16) it wasn’t even close.”
The Knights top two singles players, Vittorio Bona and Nolan Ogle, matched up with the area’s two most dominant players in the Hostetler brothers, junior Isaiah at No. 1 and senior Elijah at No. 2, to make it a marathon dual of well over two and a half hours.
It was decided at No. 2 singles, where Elijah Hostetler outlasted Ogle 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
Ogle rallied from 2-5 down in the second set to force a third. Each guy had a match point, but could not close out the match.
Ogle struggled with his serve late, and that worked to Hostetler’s advantage. Hostetler won the last three games of the third set after being a point away from having his prep tennis career end to win the match and a sectional title for his Warriors.
“Nolan played insane. It was the best I’ve ever seen him play,” Hostetler said. “We had a lot of long rallies.
“I lost a bit of focus in the second set. I got caught watching the other matches. I had to keep my focus. I’m proud of being in that spot.”
Ogle won 20 straight matches before Saturday. He lost to Hostetler 6-0, 6-3 on Aug. 16.
“Nolan refused to quit,” Edwards said.
The least competitive of the five matches ended first at No. 3 singles, where Warrior senior Brennan Beachy handled Grant Schermerhorn, 6-0, 6-1.
The other Westview point was won on two set tiebreakers from juniors Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler at No. 2 doubles, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5), over Ryan Ludwig and Brycen Ortiz.
The Knight wins both earned berths into their respective individual sectional tournaments at Concord to play in matches as early as Tuesday. Bona defeated Isaiah Hostetler 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and the EN No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller won 7-5, 6-2 over Kendall Schwartz and Isaac Rogers.
At Westview on Aug. 16, Isaiah Hostetler dominated Bona 6-2, 6-1.
“Vittorio played a fantastic match to beat Isaiah,” Edwards said. “We’ve been working with Vittorio on his strategy and how to play and he did a great job sticking to the game plan. He did a great job playing deep to give himself a chance.”
“One doubles played a fantastic match to win in two sets,” Edwards added. “There were specific things we needed to work on from that first match and it paid off.”
Westview won the sectional and appreciated the challenges it had this past week from the Knights and perennial power Homestead. The Spartans defeated the visiting Warriors 3-2 on Monday.
“That was good for us,” Tyler Miller said.
Elijah Hostetler said, “We needed some competition. East Noble came ready to play.”
The Warriors (20-1) will play Northridge in a semifinal dual of the Concord Regional Tuesday at 5 p.m. The other semifinal will pit Fremont against Goshen. The semifinal winners will play in the regional final Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Northeast 8 Conference champion East Noble ended its season at 17-3, setting a new program record for dual wins in a season. The old mark was 16 set in 1988.
East Noble Sectional Final
No. 16 Westview 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Isaiah Hostetler 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Nolan Ogle 6-3, 5-7, 7-5. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Kendall Schwartz-Isaac Rogers 7-5, 6-2. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5).
