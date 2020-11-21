KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls basketball team has a new head coach in Shawn Kimmel.
The Knights finished 10-16 last season and were 4-3 in the Northeast 8 Conference. This is Kimmel second crack at being a girls basketball head coach. He was 21-65 at Pioneer from 2005-08.
The transition from DeAnn Booth to Kimmel has gone “seamlessly.”
“We as a coaching staff worked really hard in April and May to communicate with them and reaching out to the girls. I called every girl twice during that time just to talk for five to 10 minutes about school, things they like to do,” Kimmel. “It’s was a goal of ours as a coaching staff that when July came around to not be looked at as their new coaching staff but just as their coaching staff.”
A big area of improvement Kimmel wants to see is ball handling. The Knights turned the ball over 20.6 times per game last season.
“Our ball handling has gotten extremely better,” Kimmel said. “I told the girls over the summer, ‘If you can dribble, you can play.’ So we spent a lot, a lot, a lot of time working on dribbling the basketball.”
East Noble had six girls average between 4.1-8.7 points per game last season and were led by Carly Turner, who scored 8.7 points per game. Kimmel thinks it will be a group effort once again at scoring the basketball.
“I feel like we have a plethora of girls that can score right now. We have a lot of girls that have a lot of experience,” Kimmel said. “The one thing these girls did during May and June was we as a program hit 161,000 shots on their own.”
To help with scoring, Kimmel wants his team to get out and run.
“We have a lot of team speed, so we’re going to try to get into transition. I think one of the things with trying to get into transition is ‘You want to score? Get out and run,’” Kimmel said. “(Karly) Kirkpatrick can really pass the basketball, and (Bree) Walmsley is very good at distributing the basketball. If they can get out and run, we’ll get the ball to them.”
As a junior, Kirkpatrick led the team with 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season. Also returning is senior Avan Beiswanger, who scored 7.8 points per game. Seniors Grace Patton, Kylie Garton, Anna Becker, Ella Lewin and Kayla Desper are also all returning.
As a freshman, Walmsley appeared in all 26 games and averaged 4.5 points per game. Junior Kyndal Mynhier is expected to take on a bigger role this season after playing in 14 games last year.
“She fits in really well with this group of girls. She’s incredibly strong and incredibly quick,” Kimmel said. “She has Beiswanger-type quickness with a little bit more strength. She has an extremely good work ethic in the weight room and in the gym. So she’s going to fit in with exactly what we want to do trying to pressure the basketball.”
Kimmel knows he has an experienced group that has played a lot of basketball together. He expects his team to play hard and give themselves a chance to win every night.
“My expectations are that we come out and play hard. It’s overstated, but one of the things I’m going to say to the girls before every game is ‘All your parents care about tonight that they watch you come out and play as hard as you can for as long as you can.’ If we win, we win, and if we lose, we lose,” Kimmel said. “Let’s let the game decide it by playing the hardest we can possibly play. I want to instill that work ethic into this program.”
