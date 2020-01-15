ALBION — Maddie Bremer has been one of the top prep softball pitchers in northeast Indiana over the past three seasons. And well before her senior season begins for Central Noble — a campaign filled with excitement and anticipation — she made her college choice Tuesday evening.
Bremer will continue her softball career at Grace College. She picked the NAIA school in Winona Lake over Goshen College and NCAA Division III Albion, Michigan, College, and will study elementary education.
“I fell in love with the campus. Coach (Sarah) Harman is really awesome,” Bremer said. “It felt like home.”
Bremer will primarily pitch for the rebuilding Lancers. She has also played first base and was a designated hitter for the Cougars.
Bremer can help Grace’s offense. She hit .386 (32-83) with three home runs, 29 runs batted in, 14 runs scored and seven doubles in junior season at CN this past spring.
Bremer is 38-8 pitching in her Cougar career and has many single-season and career pitching record at Central Noble. She and Jenica Berkes were a strong 1-2 punch in the circle last season to lead the team to a 21-4 record and a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship.
The Cougars will return many good players in 2020 from last spring, including Bremer, Berkes and infielders Jocelyn Winebrenner and Samantha Brumbaugh. The changing NECC landscape and sectional nemesis Bremen moving from Class 2A to 3A after winning a state title due to the Indiana High School Athletic Association Success Factor will also help raise expectations.
“Our goals are to win sectional, regional, semi-state and state,” Bremer said. “Taylor (Amber, Cougar softball coach) has started a culture and has done a great job.”
Bremer said the biggest adjustment she will need to make for college softball will be the speed of the game.
“I need to develop my pitching further and be dynamic at the plate and put the ball in play,” she said. “Keep my speed, get all my pitches working and make sure my spin is right.”
Harman is entering her second season as Grace softball coach. The Lancers were 10-37-1 in her first season in 2019. They only hit .289 as a team and had an earned run average of 4.72 pitching. Grace allowed many baserunners, compiling a 1.83 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).
