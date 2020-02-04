BLUFFTON — Churubusco’s girls basketball team played a competitive first half, but the girls watched their season come to an end after a difficult second half that saw only two Churubusco field goals.
“Every single one of us thought that was going to end differently,” Churubusco head coach Kellene Pepple said.
The Eagles overcame a 10-0 deficit to Adams Central in the first quarter to come as close as three points away in the first half of the sectional opener at Bluffton on Tuesday.
Adams Central came out hot, with Carly Holley putting up four points, McKenna Dietsch and Alivia Dalrymple hitting three pointers and Sage Hammond picking up a field goal to score 12 points.
By the end of the first, the Eagles scored six points — two field goals from Mariah Hosted and a pair of free throws by Audrey Huelsenbeck — and Churubusco trailed 12-6 going into the second quarter.
The Eagles narrowed the Flying Jets’ lead to 12-8 about one minute into the quarter, but Adams Central went on a 5-2 run to pull ahead again, 17-10.
Hosted sparked the Eagles, scoring off an offensive rebound, then scored again two minutes later. Myah Bear put up two points, and Churubusco cut the Jets’ lead to three, 19-16, with 1:43 left in the half.
Adams Central’s Dalrymple found a spark of her own in the last minute of the second quarter, hitting a field goal and then a 3-pointer to extend Adams Central’s lead to eight, 24-16, at halftime.
Bear opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but the Eagles’ offense unraveled in the second half, as the team went a five minutes without a field goal, only picking up one point off a free throw by Brelle Shearer.
“We couldn’t get a shot to fall … we just couldn’t get a shot to fall,” Pepple said.
Shearer scored the field goal at the 2:01 mark, and Churubusco didn’t score again for the rest of the quarter, and didn’t hit a field goal for the entire fourth quarter. The likely culprit — Adams Central’s defense, which switched to a 2-3 zone.
“They packed it in and it was hard for us to score,” Pepple said.
Meanwhile, Adams Central caught fire, putting up 26 points in the fourth — led by Dalrymple with 12— to run away with the 56-24 win.
Dalrymple led the game with 20 points. Adams Central’s Holley put up 10.
Hosted led Churubusco with eight points, all scored in the first half. Shearer and Bear each scored seven, and Huelsenbeck rounded off the scoring with two points.
Pepple has enjoyed the team in her first season as head coach — especially the progress made.
“If you look at them and the way they were last season, and the way they are now, there’s no question they got better,” Pepple said. “We’re going to build on that and keep getting better.”
Pepple will miss the presence of the team’s lone senior, Bear.
“It’s a huge loss for us,” she said. “She’s a phenomenal kid. She’s a great athlete and she works hard every day. She’s a leader on and off the court. She’s definitely been the leader we needed her to be in her senior year.”
The Eagles end the season with a 6-16 record.
