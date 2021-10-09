SYRACUSE — West Noble’s boys soccer team won its third sectional championship in four years on Saturday afternoon, defeating Lakeland 4-1 in the Class 2A Wawasee Sectional final.
“There’s a little bit of redemption after being on an emotional rollercoaster last year,” Chargers coach Abel Zamarripa said. “This should give us confidence going into the next round.”
The death of teammate Anthony Reyes early last season made the 2020 campaign difficult for West Noble. Then, the Chargers came together on the pitch this season and a 3-2 home loss to Central Noble on Sept. 7 proved to be a major wakeup call.
The loss made West Noble (15-4) angry in a good way and made it really focus on tightening things up on the defensive end. The Chargers won for the 12th time in the last 13 matches.
But the Lakers threatened early. They got a free kick a little over two minutes into the match. Oscar Montoya-Anicua took it, and the shot targeted for just under the cross bar was punched over the goal and out of play by Charger freshman goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez-Guzman. Lakeland had two corner kicks not too long after.
Rodriguez-Guzman also had to make a diving save to his right on a Laker shot a little over 13 minutes into the first half to preserve a West Noble 1-0 lead.
“I told the guys Lakeland is a tough team,” Zamarripa said. “They had a tough season, but they had nothing to lose. We had to respect them. We had some nerves at the beginning, but we worked through it.”
Henry Torres scored the Chargers’ first goal off a corner kick 12:43 into the match. The ball just went past the goal line.
Alex Liera scored on an assist from Torres at 21:23 to put West Noble up 2-0. Julio Macias teed it up from 30 yards out and blasted a shot from roughly 30 yards out at 48:36 to make it 3-0.
The Lakers wore down with only one substitute on their bench. They even played a man down for a time in the second half with a couple players banged up.
Lakeland (2-14) made its season with a 4-2 upset victory over Angola on Wednesday. The Lakers jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on while keeping 33-goal Hornet scorer AJ Hersel from scoring.
“It was tough,” Lakers second-year coach Lincoln McDonald said. “We were battling injuries and stupid stuff. It was an uphill battle. If we can get the buy-in and play for each other, we will have a lot of fun.
“West Noble takes care of the ball and barely let go of it. It’s fun to play West Noble because they are at a top level every single time.”
Charger Bradyn Barth scored with 27:30 left in the match, heading the ball in the goal off a pass from Eric Galarza.
West Noble subbed a lot in the second half. Juan Ibarra Jr. replaced Rodriguez-Guzman in goal and made a couple of saves.
Senior Khaleefa Mohsen scored for Lakeland with 17:32 left in the match to end the Charger shutout bid.
West Noble will travel to 16th-ranked Bremen (16-2-1) for a 2A regional semifinal match at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Lions defeated South Bend Washington 6-0 on Saturday to win the South Bend St. Joseph Sectional title.
The West Noble-Bremen winner will play in the regional final this coming Saturday afternoon at Mishawaka Marian. The regional setup is different from what it has been. It used to be a four-team regional with all matches played on Saturday.
“This is a great change,” Zamarripa said. “Coaches have been pushing for this for awhile. Soccer is an endurance sport.”
