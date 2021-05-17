TAMPA — University of Memphis freshman Gage Ernsberger, a 2020 graduate of East Noble High School, finished third in the high jump Sunday on the final day of the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of South Florida Track & Field Stadium.
Ernsberger cleared the bar at 6 feet, 9.75 inches.
Wichita State athletes took the top two places. Davis Dubbert won by clearing 7-0.25, and Brady Palen was second 6-11. Dubbert was named the men’s Most Valuable Performer of the meet as the leading individual scorer.
Memphis was fifth out of seven teams in the men’s conference meet with 73.5 points. Houston won with 221.5 points, and Wichita State was second with 198.
