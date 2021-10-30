INDIANAPOLIS — After every game during Westview boys soccer team’s postseason run, Warriors head coach Jamie Martin shrugs his shoulders and struggles to find the words to describe his team.
And to be fair, it’s been pretty hard to do. There’s so much that Westview likes to pack in during the closing moments of games. The same happened on Friday after the Warriors defeated Providence 4-2 in overtime to win the Class 1A state championship.
The Warriors have shown time and time again that they won’t quit. No matter the deficit. No matter the conditions. No matter the opponent. No matter the time left on the clock.
The Warriors don’t quit.
In the sectional, regional, semi-state and state championship matches, Westview scored a total of eight goals in the last 10 minutes of regulation and overtime. Also, during those same matches, the Warriors have had the lead for less than 17 minutes in regulation.
Teague Misner scored the lone goal of the sectional championship match against rival Bethany Christian with less than five minutes left in regulation.
In the regional title match against Illiana Christian, Abder Alrasheed scored with 9:39 left in regulation to cut the deficit to one. Then, Misner put one in the back of net off a rebound shot from Alrasheed to tie the match and send it to overtime.
In overtime, Yoder buried a shot five-hole against the Viking keeper.
At the semi-state against No. 1 Park Tudor, Carson Brown scored the game-winner with less than three minutes left in overtime.
And in Friday’s Class 1A State Final against Providence, Yoder scored with 1:37 left in regulation to tie the match and send it to overtime. Once there, Mohamed Aamer and Misner put on the finishing touches to give Westview its first state title.
The Warriors knew well before Friday’s match that if they were down, they were going to just keep chugging along.
“I think it’s that mentality of not giving up. I think we’ve shown that against Illiana Christian and against Park Tudor, because we were down in both games. We kept going at it,” Yoder said on Monday.
After clinching the title, Martin repeated what he said earlier in the week about the heart, character and persistence of his team.
“They just don’t quit,” Martin said. “It’s gotta be dramatic. I don’t get it. It’s so much sweeter when it happens then.”
Now, it is over. And what a magical run it was. The players and coaches on this team have become legends and will have stories that will be remembered forever.
When Martin does have time to reflect and tell the stories from this season, he should have all the right words to describe how crazy, magical and destined this team was for a state title.
