Postponements
Several area sporting events were postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday.
The East Noble boys basketball game against Bellmont was postponed to Feb. 18. The boys basketball game between Prairie Heights and Central Noble was postponed with no make-up date schedule.
The Fremont-Adams Central boys basketball game was rescheduled for Feb. 22 while the Eastside-Hamilton game was postponed until Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
The boys basketball game between DeKalb and Leo was postponed to Feb. 25, and the Garrett-Fairfield boys game was postponed with no make-up date.
The gymnastics meet between DeKalb and Wawasee scheduled for Thursday was postponed with no make-up date.
