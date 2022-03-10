ALBION — The Central Noble boys got the monkey off their back by winning a sectional title last weekend, but that doesn't mean they are content with just one postseason title.
That's been the message from head coach John Bodey to his team during practice this week.
"Don't be satisfied with just winning sectional, because these boys are capable of so much more," Bodey said Wednesday morning.
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (25-2) felt the pressure that was heaped upon them at the beginning of the season. But it didn't affect their play on the court most nights during the year.
"The way they play is kind of free and loose. There's pressure on them, but we tried talk about it a whole lot and keep that pressure of winning a sectional away from them," Bodey said. "For me, it was more relief and feeling good about it. I think the kids really loved the moment and really embraced it."
The Cougars know they are a talented team that has the ability to achieve more.
"We've quietly talked about it," Bodey said. "We know we had to win sectionals first. You always have those three goals of conference, conference tourney and sectionals. Quietly and in our own way, we talk about sectionals and beyond."
Saturday's regional at North Judson will present a different kind of pressure. Central Noble faces Hammond Bishop Noll (11-12) for the first time in the second semifinal at 1 p.m., following No. 4 Blackhawk Christian (22-4) against host North Judson (21-5) in the first semifinal. The winners play in the title game at 8 p.m.
Bodey compared the athleticism of Bishop Noll to a team like South Side, which the Cougars played last month, but said the Archers were more athletic. He mentioned their defensive style is comparable to what his faced in the past from conference foes like Eastside.
"They're good. They're better than an 11-12 record. I do think it's a game that we are very capable of winning as long as we play defense in the sectional and most of the year. As long as we play team basketball on offense and do the right things on defense, we'll be fine," Bodey said.
The Warriors are coached by John Dodson III and are led on the court by Ahmad Artis, who averages 17.7 points and four rebounds per game.
Angel Alvarez scores 12.3 ppg and leads the team in assists at 2.9, and Daniel Garza, who is the team's leading rebounder at 4.8 per contest, scores 7.7 ppg.
As a team, the Warriors average 63.6 points per game and allow 60.8 per contest. Central Noble scores nearly 65 points per game and gives up just over 42 a game. The Cougars rank second in the state, regardless of class, in average margin of victory at 22.7.
Central Noble takes pride its defense and has really put the clamps down during the final stretch of the season, including last week's sectional at Westview. It held Eastside to 29.7% shooting Saturday. In a semifinal win over Prairie Heights on Friday, the Cougars held the Panthers to 34.2% shooting from the floor.
Bodey has stressed this week of having the mentality of one game at a time and take nobody lightly. Bishop Noll shouldn't be taken lightly as they just knocked off No. 10 Lake Station, who was 21-4 before the Warriors beat them in the sectional championship at Whiting last Friday.
That doesn't mean the Cougars haven't taken a peak ahead to either of its potential opponents in the championship game. Bodey has scouted a few Blackhawk Christian games in person this season, and his assistants began scouting North Judson earlier this week. But the focus for his players has been on Bishop Noll.
"We won't talk about Blackhawk or North Judson until after the game with the kids," Bodey said.
The Cougars hope to get that chance to talk more in-depth about the Braves or the Bluejays. Because they won't be satisfied with just one win on Saturday.
