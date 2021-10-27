EMMA — While the most of the Westview boys soccer team was celebrating its second straight sectional title, the Martins were off to the side hugging with tears streaming down their faces.
Warrior coach Jamie Martin and his senior son Bodie Martin were emotional after the win over rival Bethany Christian not because Bodie was on the field for the win, it was because he was on the sidelines, where he has been all season.
Bodie was forced to miss his senior year of high school soccer after he tore his ACL during a club soccer match in the spring.
“It was pretty upsetting. But I had to look at the bright side of it, getting to spend the rest of this year with my team and seeing how far we go,” Bodie said.
The tears were at least happy ones.
“It’s mainly been happiness,” Bodie said. “When we win, yes, I did cry, but they are tears of happiness, because this is enjoyable to be able to do this with my dad. It’s good for him to win.”
Jamie Martin said, “I think he’s done really well. When I grabbed and hugged him at sectionals, it was the first time he showed any kind of emotion and it was pretty heavy. In that hug, I knew how much it meant to him. Then, I had an aha moment in how hard he’s worked to keep me filled in on teams.”
Bodie stayed with the team for his final season and has played a huge role as a scout for Jamie.
“I’ve scouted every single team we’ve played. I’m even scouting Providence right now. I’m watching film on them and telling the team their weak points and strong points. I’m trying to help out as much as I can from a coach standpoint,” Bodie said.
Bodie has also been a calming voice for his dad.
“All year long, he’s been my, ‘Dad, we’ll be fine,’” Jamie said.
This season isn’t the first time Jamie has coached one of his children who has torn their ACL during their senior year. In 2017, Jamie coached his daughter Libbie, who is currently on Jamie’s coaching staff, during her senior year and she suffered the same injury. Libbie at least got to play a portion of her final prep season.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been really tough. I started coaching soccer because of my kids,” Jamie said.
Jamie has had the pleasure of coaching Libbie, Bodie and his other daughter Addie at Westview. Jamie was the Warriors girls soccer coach from 2015-17.
This season has been rough for both Jamie and Bodie and has it had low points. However, Bodie has taken a liking to being on the sidelines. So much so, he’s considering a future in coaching.
“It’s pretty enjoyable. I can tell why my dad loves it so much,” Bodie said. “He’s a good coach, so I feel like I would be one.”
And Bodie has taken his role seriously.
“Before the Illiana game, I knew everything there was to know about them. In one day, he sent me 76 texts during school,” Jamie said.
The Warriors only had one day to prepare for the Vikings, because they beat Caston in the regional semifinals on a Thursday and the championship was Saturday afternoon. Bodie made sure Jamie and assistant coach Ehren Misner were up to speed.
“I think it’s been a real eye-opener, and if I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change it. This is probably my favorite season and I’m not even playing,” Bodie said.
Jamie said, “I don’t know if winning helps or makes it harder, because he was part of our success last year.”
Bodie has done his scouting on Providence for Friday’s Class 1A State Championship match, and he’s confident in his team.
“I hope we crush them,” Bodie said. “I hope we show them that Westview is not just some small school in the middle of nowhere.”
For the Martins, winning a state championship together would be an amazing experience, but also bittersweet because Bodie isn’t able to be on the field.
“It would be incredible. He’s so into this and about this team, because it’s his role,” Jamie said. “At first, he was like, ‘Do I need to come to practice?’ Absolutely. Come out and talk to the guys. Now and again, you’ll see him talking to the guys on the bench. Really it doesn’t matter if they are talking soccer even, because it’s just mixing everything in. It would be huge and will be huge. Obviously, I would love it if he could play, but I think we’d enjoy it just the same either way.”
