ALBION — After scoring 31 combined runs in a pair of wins over Bluffton on Saturday, the Central Noble softball team reached double digits again on Monday, beating East Noble 10-4.
The Cougars (4-0) beat the Tigers 19-0 and 12-2 over the weekend and put up two crooked numbers against each of the Knights’ pitchers on Monday.
After East Noble (1-1) took a 2-0 lead, Central Noble scored four runs against Kylie Anderson in the bottom of the third. Then, after the Knights cut the lead back to one, the Cougars scored five on Cady Smith in the fifth to put the lead out of reach.
“It took us a couple of innings to get used to (Smith). She had a little different spin than what we’ve seen, but once we got on her, we kept on the gas pedal,” Central Noble coach Taylor Amber said.
The Cougars’ Casey Hunter led things off in the third with a hit by pitch. She came around to score on a double by Jenica Berkes. Then, Breanna Waikel, Abby Hile and Libby Goldey all singled and each drove in a run to make it 4-2.
A bloop single by East Noble’s Maliah Hampshire plated Elliot Rouch to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth.
Emma Marker hit single back up the middle to begin the bottom of the fifth for the Cougars. She scored two batters later when Hile also singled to center. Hile and Waikel, who reached on an error, came around to score with a single by Ashleigh Gray. Hunter followed with a single of her own to score Gray and make it 8-3.
Bridgette Gray scored Hunter, which increased the lead to 9-3, after the second error of the inning by the Knights.
“Our defense needs to find a way to stop the bleeding. We had a lot of errors today,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said. “It wasn’t just one. They compounded on each other.”
After the Cougars added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, Lauren Lash hit a deep drive to left for an East Noble home run that made it 10-4.
Berkes forced two groundouts by the Knights to end the game.
“Jenica did a great job. Our defense did a great job backing her up,” Amber said.
East Noble left eight runners on base and struggled to make necessary changes at the plate.
“We couldn’t do the small things. We couldn’t make adjustments. (Berkes) did a great job of mixing pitches, and we refused to adjust to them,” Hull said. “Or we couldn’t get the small down either. We tried bunting a few times and couldn’t get them down.”
Small ball did work for the Knights in the first inning after Avan Beiswanger reached first to open the game. She moved to third after a bunt by Rouch, then scored after a sacrifice fly by Carly Turner.
The Cougars travels to Fremont today, and the Knights also play today but make the trip to Warsaw.
