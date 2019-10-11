KENDALLVILLE — It was wet. It was cold. But it felt good to East Noble.
The Class 4A No. 3 Knights (8-0, 6-0 Northeast 8) grabbed a share of the Northeast 8 Conference championship with a 56-8 win over New Haven (3-5, 3-3 NE8) on Friday night. It’s their third straight conference title after winning a share in 2017 and outright in 2018.
“It means everything to have (the conference title),” East Noble senior Leyth Al-Mohammedawi said. “I just want to see where we go in the future and hopefully keep getting better every day.”
East Noble senior Bailey Parker said, “We worked our butts off all year and these past three years go get where we are now.”
The 48-point win was just another sign of how dominant East Noble has been against conference opponents this season. The average margin of victory against NE8 opponents is 25.1 points.
“A lot of people were talking about how wide open the conference was this year, and I think a lot of our kids took a lot of exception to that,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said.
After graduating a good senior class last season, many teams and media members were wondering before the season when will East Noble have to rebuild and not reload? One thing’s for sure, it’s not this season.
“That’s not going to happen. We’re going to be competitive every year. I feel like the conference is good this year with a lot of good teams and players, but our kids were better prepared and executed,” Amstutz said. “I’m really proud of our coaching staff. I’m really proud of our defense for some of the things we wanted to do in the offseason after the way we lost last year.
“We made a point that we were going to be better against the run, be better at running the ball in the interior and on special teams. This may be the most balanced team I’ve ever had.”
The wet conditions on Friday night affected really only one team throughout the night. New Haven lost four fumbles and all of them gave the East Noble offense short fields to work with.
“It was awesome. It took a lot of pressure off our offense knowing that it’s really rainy and wet so maybe we can’t move the ball as fast. But we trust our defense a lot,” Parker said. “We just came out and did what we do best.”
To try and combat having a botched snap, New Haven ran a fake punt deep in its own territory. However, it failed and East Noble took over at the 15-yard line. Two plays later, Hayden Jones took the sweep from Parker and scored to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. Jones finished with three catches for 65 yards and three scores.
East Noble was forced to punt for the first time with 4:40 left in the first half. The snap flew over the Knights’ punter and was recovered by the Bulldogs at the 5-yard line. On the next play, Jamarr Hutchins was able to corral in a tipped pass from Jakar Williams for a touchdown. New Haven converted the two-point conversion.
Another mishandled snap by Bulldogs set up another short field for East Noble inside the red zone with 2:32 left in the first half. After a couple of runs, Parker shoveled it to Nick Munson for a 4-yard touchdown.
“A game like this, special teams are massive between kickoff returns and our kickoff team, which is awesome,” Amstutz said.
Short fields for the Knights continued in the second half with three consecutive turnovers forced by the defense.
Parker intercepted a pass that he returned to the 34. Parker ran it in on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line to put the Knights up 42-8.
Jacob VanGorder fell on a fumble at the New Haven 25. Justin Marcellus scored four plays later. On the next possession by the Bulldogs, the ball hit the wet turf again. This time, Cole Schupbach was there for the recovery. He returned it to the 14-yard line. Parker hit Gage Ernsberger for a 15-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive, which put the score at 49-8.
Bryce Charles also had a fumble recovery for East Noble.
The Knights defense has improved every week this season and allowed 201 yards of total offense from New Haven on Friday.
“Bonding as a team. It allows us to become closer and work better together,” Al-Mohammedawi said on how the defense has improved.
East Noble had 357 yards of total offense. Parker was 11-for-17 with 179 passing yards and four touchdowns. Marcellus led the team in rushing with 80 yards on 15 carries. Munson rushed for 32 yards and had 54 receiving yards with a score.
The Knights host Bellmont for senior night next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.