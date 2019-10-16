EMMA — The Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championship began in 2001 and Westview Junior High’s boys cross country team leads the state with five state championships won. They have all come in the last six seasons, with the latest coming on Oct. 5 on the Carmel campus of Northview Church.
The Warriors did not lose a meet this fall and often competed with the bigger middle schools and junior highs in the state that have many more student-athletes to draw from. That included the state meet where Westview won it all in the Big School Varsity division.
“It really put us in an us against the world situation,” Warriors co-coach Don Williams said after a pep session at the school’s auditorium Friday afternoon honoring the team. “It’s trickier, but the boys were able to rise to the challenge.”
Westview is in a position where success is breeding success and young teenage boys and girls want to be a part of it. That junior high program is feeding into the high school, where it has had the best cross country programs in the state on the boys’ side over the past few years. Some harriers have continued running in the college ranks.
Running long distances, like 3 kilometers at the junior high/middle school level, is demanding. But Williams and fellow co-coach Lyle Bontrager had a way of keeping it appealing for the 23 boys in the program.
“A big part of it is making it fun,” said Williams, who is in his 14th year at the helm. “If it is not fun, it can be difficult to do.”
To keep it fun, Williams and his staff have activities in and around the running. On the course, for instance, there’s a banana relay, where small teams of kids will run relays on cross country course like a hokum karem and there is a banana to eat at the end of each leg.
Off the course, one activity is a slip and slide party to build friendships and camaraderie.
What goes a long way in winning a state championship is believing it can be done.
“One thing is instilling confidence in them,” Williams said. “Looking at each team, and some are much bigger than ours, I could tell looking at the entire (start) line that we had the most confident group there. This is a high-achieving group.
“Building a positive outlook is paramount.”
A positive outlook. Building friendship and camaraderie. Enjoying what you are doing, even if it might be hard. Those are traits the kids can carry with them long past this athletic experience.
First-year Westview Junior High principal Elias Rojas calls Williams a transformational coach.
“He’s influencing them personally and teaching life lessons, developing traits including high character, respect and teamwork,” Rojas said. “The kids can take those skills and apply them to all aspects of their lives.”
“He’s using cross country as a platform for teaching much greater lessons. It’s built on the right philosophy.”
Williams said it helped his boys to have the support of the Westview school community.
“The administration sets you up for success. They are all-in all the time,” Williams said. “Mr. Rojas and our superintendent (Randy Miller) come to all of our meets.”
Learning those lessons not only brings perspective to all the success the Warriors have had, but makes all the spectacular moments experienced recently worthwhile.
Bontrager thought getting a big taste of success was a good thing for the boys and not getting too much too soon.
“I love setting the bar so high,” he said. “I’m so glad we don’t settle for something that is easy to attain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.