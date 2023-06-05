SOUTH BEND — Westview’s baseball team won its first regional championship in program history on Saturday and looked really comfortable doing it.
It helps the Warriors when they have one of rising young pitchers in the state in sophomore left-hander Max Engle on the bump. Engle threw a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks in leading Westview to a 6-0 victory over Bishop Luers in the Class 2A South Bend Clay Regional at Jim Reinebold Field.
“Max was unbelievable. He threw four really good pitches. But everyone did their job,” Warriors coach Jason Rahn said.
“This group put in the work. This group is special. It’s a long-term family.”
Westview (19-8) was sound everywhere. It made no errors, and five of its six runs were scored after two outs. Engle threw 58 of his 82 pitches for strikes.
Engle is 9-2 and passed a lot of credit to his teammates, including his twin brother Jaxon as his catcher for trusting in his abilities.
“We’re glad to get the (regional) trophy and keep playing,” Max said. “I have eight guys behind me. We’re a close-knit group. We’re battle-tested and we can compete with anybody.”
Matty Mortrud and Micah Miller had run-scoring singles off Knights starter Isaac Zay with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to give Westview a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors put the game out of reach with three runs after two outs in the fifth. Sophomore Jack Massey walked off the submarine relief pitcher Mason West with the bases loaded to score Mason Wire. Then Braden Kauffman hit a sharp single down the left-field line to score two runs.
Wire scored again on a West balk in the sixth inning to end the game’s scoring.
Kauffman and the senior Mortrud both reached base in all four plate appearances for Westview. Mortrud had three of the team’s nine hits and a walk. Bishop Luers finished 22-9.
“On the bus ride, you could tell we were a little nervous,” Kauffman said. “But we settled down. “
The Warriors will play Illiana Christian (22-9) in the first semifinal of the 2A North Semi-State at Kokomo’s Municipal Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday. Then Winchester will face Delphi at 2 p.m. The winners will meet in the semi-state final in Kokomo at 8 p.m.
