Listen.
I’ve started to hear some grumblings about my rankings. And you know what? They’ve mostly been fair criticisms. To be honest, so many of these teams, particularly for the girls, are so even that they could lose or win on any given night, no matter the opponent.
That makes it challenging to put some of the teams near the bottom in an order that seems right. It’s not a perfect science, but I’m doing my best with what I have to work with.
Girls No. 1 Garrett
Record: 16-1, 7-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Railroaders are in firm control of the NECC regular season title after beating Fairfield and Central Noble last week. Can they add a conference tournament title to their resume this week?
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 10-6, 5-2 NECC
Last week: 2
The Cougars got roughed up against Garrett and suffered their worst loss in four seasons. They’ll have a chance to rebound this week in the conference tournament, but it will be difficult starting with Angola right away.
No. 3 Prairie Heights
Record: 9-7, 5-4 NECC
Last week: 5
The Panthers picked up an excited win over rival Angola on Friday night. They did it while the head coach was at home. The win might be the fuel to make a deep run in the NECC Tournament this week.
No. 4 Angola
Record: 9-7, 5-3 NECC
Last week: 3
Credit to the Hornets from bouncing back from the loss to the Panthers with a win over Fremont Saturday night. That’s kind of been Angola’s M.O. this season.
No. 5 Lakeland
Record: 9-9, 3-5 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
The Lakers are the team near the bottom of the rankings that I think right now are playing the best at this moment in time. Yes, you can make a case for a couple of teams in the others considered category, but I need more.
Others considered: Eastside, DeKalb.
Boys No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 11-0, 5-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Cougars made quick work of Bluffton and Garrett last week. This week won’t be as easy as they go for their third consecutive conference tournament title.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 11-0, 4-0 NECC
Last week: 2
A week after the scare at West Noble, the Blazers took care of business at Fairfield. Eastside travels back up to Benton tonight to begin what should be a deep run in the NECC Tournament.
No. 3 Fremont
Record: 6-2, 2-0 NECC
Last week: 3
The Eagles had one game last week against Wayne. It was a solid victory. It was a victory that keeps them right here at No. 3. No need to move up or down.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 5-4, 2-3 NECC
Last week: 5
The Chargers ended their three-game skid with a win at Lakeland. They make their way back to LaGrange today to start the conference tournament.
No. 5 East Noble
Record: 7-7, 0-2 NE8
Last week: Not ranked
The Knights crack the power rankings for the first time this season. They had a solid win at Westview and nearly completed a big comeback at Huntington North on Saturday. With the up and down nature of their season, how long will East Noble stay in the rankings?
Others considered: Westview, Prairie Heights, Angola.
