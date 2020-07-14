LAGRANGE — Chris Keil believes he can turn the Lakeland boys basketball program back in the right direction.
Keil was approved as the next Laker boys basketball coach by the Lakeland school board on Monday.
Coaching at the high school level has always been on Keil's radar. But as the owner of Heron Creek Golf Course in LaGrange, he never had time. He sold the course and his schedule opened up.
“Now that I've sold the course, I'm free to help change some of these young kids' lives and hopefully, turn around the Lakeland basketball program and get it back to respectability again,” Keil said.
Keil has coached AAU basketball for eight years, including boys and girls. He coached the group of sophomores-to-be of Lakeland boys basketball players for two seasons at the middle school level. He was also a varsity assistant for the Lakeland girls for part of last season.
Keil's coaching influences come from when he was a player in high school at East Noble under Marty Johnson and in college at Tri-State, now Trine, under Dick Hack.
“It was always defense first. Defense leads to easy offense. We're going to focus on the defensive end and run a little more fast-paced style, try to create turnovers and get up and down the floor,” Keil said.
He said he would like to create 15 to 20 extra possessions per game with their defensive effort.
Keil was an well-accomplished athlete at East Noble between 1986 and 1990. He earned a varsity letter in all 12 seasons of his high school career. In basketball, he was named first team all-conference as a sophomore, junior, and senior, and was KPC All-Area Prep of the Year as a junior.
Keil is all about building the Lakeland boys program back up to respectability.
The Lakers have just two winning seasons in the last 10 years. The program does have 10 sectional titles in its history but none since 2008.
“We've had a lot of kids transfer out of Lakeland schools. I want to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Keil said. “Some of us that have great basketball knowledge, we want to pass it around to all of these Lakeland kids and try to rebuild the reputation of Lakeland basketball.”
Keil knows kids and parents have pride in Lakeland, and he said a good way to help the reputation is by putting good athletic teams on the field and on the court.
“We want to change the atmosphere. We want to make it more of a family atmosphere. We want to play with class and integrity, hand the ball to the referee, just differentiate ourselves with the officials by acting the right way,” Keil said. “My core values are accountability, integrity and fundamentals.”
He added, “I want to see the kids develop from third grade on and see them go from not knowing basketball to students of the game and develop into good basketball players.”
Also during Monday's school board meeting, Dale Gearheart was approved as the next girls basketball coach.
Lincoln McDonald was tabbed as the next boys soccer coach and Michael Rasbuagh was appointed as the Lakers' boys and girls tennis coach.
