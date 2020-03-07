LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior guard Allie Hillman will continue her basketball career at Goshen College, signing with the NAIA program on Tuesday.
Hillman was a nice role player off the bench for the 15-9 Lakers, who was the runner-up in its Class 3A sectional to 3A state champion NorthWood. She averaged five points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in her lone season at Lakeland. The transfer from Westview made 30% of her three-point shots (21-71).
“It helped me a lot having different coaches, different coaches to play with this year,” Hillman said in a video posted on Lakeland’s athletic website, anchordownlakers.org. “It definitely raised my ceiling and my playing ability.”
Hillman was thankful playing for coach Randy Yoder at Westview and credited him for pushing her to be the best she can be.
Hillman said Lakeland varsity assistant coach Amie Burger was a big help in preparing her for college basketball. Burger excelled in small college basketball in the mid- to late-1990s at Glen Oaks, Michigan, Community College and Indiana University South Bend, and led those teams to national tournaments for much of her college career.
Burger led Glen Oaks to a fifth-place finish in the national junior college tournament and made that all-tournament team in 1997. She was a Third Team NAIA All-American for a conference championship team and a national tournament qualifier in both of her seasons at IUSB.
Hillman said she will take on a role of a “circumstance player” at Goshen. That was the role explained to her by Maple Leafs coach Stephanie Miller at a camp last summer.
Hillman will study exercise science at Goshen.
The Maple Leafs are continuing to build. They won eight games for the second straight season after only winning one game in the 2017-18 season. They were 8-22 this season, including 1-17 in the Crossroads League.
