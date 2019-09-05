Prep Volleyball Hornets down Chargers
LIGONIER — Angola defeated West Noble 22-25, 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday evening. The Hornets are 7-0, 2-0 in the NECC.
The Chargers were led by Nichelle Phares with five kills and two aces, and Kristina Teel scored 12 assists and seven digs.
Cougars down DeKalb
ALBION — The Cougars defeated the Barons 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 in three sets on Thursday.
Sam Brumbaugh had 20 digs, and Lydia Andrews added 15. Jenica Berkes scored 23 assists, and Bridgette Gray and Katelyn Ayres each had five kills.
The Cougar reserves won in three sets, and the “C” lost in two.
Eagles lose to Garrett
FREMONT — Garrett defeated Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-16, 25-12, 25-16.
Jada Rhonehouse had 12 digs, five kills two blocks and an ace for the Eagles. Emily Behrman had eight kills and seven digs. Eva Foulk had 13 assists and five digs. Emma Arnos added six digs, and Sydney Applegate had five kills and two blocks.
Girls Golf Churubusco 2nd in home match
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco was second to Fairfield, 192-205, in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Eel River. Falcon Jalee Nunemaker was medalist with 40.
Molly Geiger led the Eagles with 48, and Kaitlynn Shull had a 50. Churubusco also had 53 from Alli Knauer, 54 from Kenzi Tonkel and 59 from Breanna Lehman.
Garrett was third with 246 and was led by Abby Weaver’s 52.
The Railroaders also had 58 from Jess Culbertson, 64 from Madison Flaugh and 72 from Chloe Best.
Lakers win NECC match
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated second-place Prairie Heights, 184-204, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Heron Creek.
West Noble was third with 232. Charger Hannah Godfrey was medalist with 38.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with a 39. Sadie Edsall shot 44, and Tatum Retterbush broke 50 with a 49. Kylee Watkins had 52 and Brooke Retterbush had 59.
Amelia Johnston paced the Panthers with 46. Heights also had 50 from Renae Meek, 51 from Haylee Henderson, 57 from Madison Kain and 64 From Kennedy Myers.
West Noble had 57 from Kacee Click, 67 from Abby Hawn and 70 from Mikayla Nichols.
Boys Tennis EN opens NE8 with win
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights opened the Northeast 8 Conference schedule with a 4-1 win over Bellmont Thursday.
East Noble won at all positions except at No. 1 singles.
The Knights won the JV dual 7-2.
East Noble 4, Bellmont 1
Singles: 1. Cole Shifferly (B) def. Lucas Denton 6-3, 6-3. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Mason Vrablic 6-1, 6-0. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Charlis Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Connor Hesher-Max Bender (EN) def. Prestin Siefring 6-4, 6-0. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Trevor Walker-Gianni Smyrniotis 6-1, 6-1.
Westview sweeps archrival Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Warriors beat the Lakers 5-0 in an NECC match on Thursday.
All five sets were decided in two sets, and the No. 2 singles Justin Schwartz, No. 3 singles Isaiah Hostetler and No. 2 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler didn’t lose a game in their respective matches.
The Warriors won the JV dual 6-0.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Corey Christie 6-0, 6-4. 2. Justin Schwartz (W) def. Colton Fleeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brayden Miles 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-3, 6-1. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 6-0, 6-0.
West Noble defeats Central Noble
LIGONIER — The Chargers beat the Cougars 5-0 on Thursday.
Joel Mast defeated Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Dillan Sumowski defeated Austin Frey at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 1 doubles Chris Miller and Nate Shaw won 6-0, 6-0 over Owen Darland and Aiden Miller.
Central Noble forfeited the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles positions.
