INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday that former East Noble High School boys basketball Marty Johnson was named executive director of the organization as part of various leadership changes in the IBCA.
Johnson was elected to executive director in a vote of the IBCA executive board. He succeeds Steve Witty, who will remain a part of the IBCA as executive director emeritus after being executive director from 2002-2022. Johnson was previously the IBCA’s associate executive director.
“It is an honor to represent the more than 2,000 men and women who comprise the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association,” Johnson said in an IBCA statement. “Since the IBCA’s inception in 1971, it has been the organization’s goal to provide the best possible experience for the coaches and players who make Hoosier Hysteria great.”
Johnson becomes the IBCA’s sixth executive director since the group’s founding.
“It is humbling to follow in the footsteps of those who have made Indiana high school basketball what it is,” Johnson said, noting all those who preceded him as IBCA executive director. “Steve Witty assumed the position in the summer of 2002, and I have been honored to work alongside him as an assistant director and associate executive director since that time.”
Johnson also was on the IBCA board of directors in 1990-91, was its president from 1998 to 2000 and served as past president from 2000 to 2002. He was an IBCA assistant executive director from 2002-14 and associate executive director from 2014-22.
Johnson compiled a 359-238 record over 26 seasons as a coach at Pendleton Heights, East Noble and Whiteland. He was also the athletic director at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis from 2012 to 2016.
Johnson was best known for his time as East Noble’s boys basketball coach. He led the Knights to a 306-182 record in 21 seasons from 1985 to 2006, seven sectional championships (2001 in Class 4A and six in the no-class era in 1988, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996 and 1997), regional titles in 1996 and 1997, and six Northeast Hoosier Conference titles.
Johnson was picked KPC All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year seven times, was selected IBCA District 2 Coach of the Year in 1993 and 1997, and was head coach of the 1997 Indiana All-Star team, which included EN’s Chad LaCross and DeKalb’s Luke Recker. Recker was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 1997.
Johnson, a 2016 East Noble Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, said the IBCA leadership will continue to serve players and coaches while striving to be aware of issues that basketball may face as it moves forward.
“I along with the 11-member board of directors and the 15 elected district representatives will honor the legacy of all who came before us,” Johnson said. “We will do everything possible to continue with the storied tradition of the IBCA.”
The IBCA membership year runs from Aug. 1 to July 31 each year. These leadership changes take effect with the new 2022-23 membership year beginning on Monday.
