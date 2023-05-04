LAGRANGE — A pair of champions were crowned in the Northeast Corner Conference West Division for track and field Wednesday night.
In the final dual of the conference season, Lakeland’s boys (7-0 overall, 5-0 NECC West) defeated West Noble (4-2, 4-1 NECC West) 81-51 to win their first regular season conference division title since 2017 and end the Chargers’ three-year grip on the title.
“We’ve been very competitive this year,” Lakers coach Keith Thompson said. “We have 12 or 13 seniors and most of them have been on the team all four years, so we’ve just been kind of waiting for them to blossom and I think this year they finally have got it figured out.”
Meanwhile, in the girls’ meet, West Noble (7-0, 5-0 NECC West) made short work of the Lakers, winning 118-18 to clinch its third straight divisional title.
“I think they did a wonderful job,” Chargers girls coach John Marano said of Wednesday night’s performance. “A lot of the girls have been working year round with the sprinters in the weight room and the distance girls getting their mileage in, and those efforts paid off big time tonight.”
For the boys, the Lakers went 1-2 in each of the sprints to pick up 24 points, with Andre Thompson winning the 100- (11.38 seconds) and 200- (23.68) meter dashes and Christian Troyer winning the 400 (54.69).
They also defeated the Chargers in each of the relays, with the team of Thompson, Dominic Lawrence, Kham Malaivanh and Owen Troyer winning the 4x100 in 44.13 relay; Christian Troyer, Owen Troyer, Lawrence and Sam Larimer taking the 4x400 in 3:42; and Christian Troyer, Brady Schiffli, Larimer, and Caden Hostetler winning the 4x800 in 8:38.
Keith Thompson said he thought the best performance of the night came from Larimer, who after running a PR split in the 4x800, took second place in the 300 hurdles (44.00) later in the night to defeat one of the area’s best in Drew Yates, setting up a 1-2 finish in the event for the Lakers.
Cam Riegling won both throwing events for Lakeland, too, throwing the shot put (45 feet, 10.5 inches) and the discus (123-1) by over five feet in each one and Owen Troyer won the long jump at 20-8.5.
For West Noble, Grant Flora paced the Chargers with eight points in the 1,600 (4:46) and 3,200 (9:55.70), while Nate Shaw won the 800 (2:11.60), Yates took the 110 hurdles (14.95 seconds), Xavier Yates won the pole vault (11 feet) and Dustin Richardson won the high jump (6 feet).
“I thought we did really well,” West Noble boys coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We figured the meet several ways and that was about as good as it was going to happen. Our kids stepped up and we had several PRs.”
Despite the 30-point loss to the Lakers, Mawhorter said he is optimistic of his team still being a top contender in next week’s conference meet at Churubusco.
“The interesting part with the conference meet that a lot of these teams are going to be taking points from each other, so you can sneak in a couple of these places,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re going to win, but we should be one of the top three or four teams there with Churubusco, Lakeland and Angola.”
While the Charger boys got victories in a few events, the Charger girls got victories in all of them, with the closest Lakeland got to winning was six second-place finishes.
“We’re strong in a lot of areas and we’re very fortunate for that,” Marano said. “The ladies are performing well right now and hopefully we can continue that momentum to next Wednesday.”
Stefany Dominguez won the 100 (12.96) and 200 (27.69), was on the winning 4x100 relay (53.63) with Silvia Venturi, Ginena Aguilar and Giselle Pizana; and was second in the long jump (14-9.50) behind teammate Emily Mawhorter (15-4.25).
Mawhorter went 4-0 in her events, also winning the 100 hurdles (16.95) and 300 hurdles (50.25), as well as being a part of the winning 4x400 relay (4:39.50) with Addison Chordas, Rachel Klages and Venturi.
Chordas and Klages also went 1-2 in the 400, with Chordas clocking 1:07.80 and Klages finishing in 1:10.70, while Venturi won pole vault (8 feet).
Lanie Martin picked up a trio of wins in distance events, taking the 800 (2:32.60), 1,600 (5:35) and 4x800 relay (14:17) with Elizabeth Christlieb, Trinity Parson and Klages.
Kayle Jordan led the field in both the shot put (37-1) and discus (100-2.50), and Lucy Martin won the high jump (5 feet).
“They all contributed,” Marano said. “Even those who may have not got first and got second or third, they got the points that we needed. This was a total team effort from all the girls and they deserve all the credit, along with the assistant coaches and coach Mawhorter, whose a big part of the girls’ program too.”
Second-place finishes for the Lakers included Taylor Brown in the 100 (13.63), Lana Van Koevering in the 800 (2:59.90), Arlene Thompson in the shot put (28-4), Grecia Munoz in the discus (85-0.25) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
“Our girls go out, work hard and have fun,” coach Thompson said. “This is my 31st track season I think and this has been a really enjoyable group for boys and girls. They’ve been a lot of fun and it’s been fun to watch them progress and have success and so forth.”
The Lakeland boys will host a home invitational tonight while the girls travel to the Westview Invitational. Both of West Noble’s teams will be off until next week’s NECC conference meets.
BOYS
Lakeland 81, West Noble 51
100: 1. An. Thompson (LL) 11.38. 2. Malaivanh (LL) 11.65. 3. Pruitt (WN) 11.91. 4. Shaffer (WN) 11.93. 5. Castillo (WN) 12.09. 6. Feller (LL) 12.34. 7. Khanchareun (LL) 12.62. 8. Bell (LL) 12.66.
200: 1. An. Thompson (LL) 23.68. 2. O. Troyer (LL) 23.72. 3. Shaffer (WN) 24.36. 4. Luna (LL) 25.21. 5. Feller (LL) 25.44. 6. Castillo (WN) 25.45. 7. Conway (WN) 25.52. 8. T. Yoder (LL) 26.08.
400: 1. C. Troyer (LL) 54.69. 2. Naylor (LL) 56.24. 3. Cy Wolheter (WN) 56.28. 4. Luna (LL) 57.44. 5. Conway (WN) 57.50. 6. Knepper (WN) 58.67. 7. Colon (LL) 1:00.90. 8. Priestley (LL) 1:06.10.
800: 1. Shaw (WN) 2:11.60. 2. Schiffli (LL) 2:12.10. 3. Troxel-Gonzalez (WN) 2:12.80. 4. L. Yoder (LL) 2:14.40. 5. Campos (WN) 2:31.80. 6. Lowe (WN) 2:39.10. 7. Murillo (WN) 2:39.90. 8. K. Hostetler (LL) 3:04.10.
1,600: 1. Flora (WN) 4:46. 2. C. Hostetler (LL) 5:01. 3. I. Silva (WN) 5:13. 4. Jaeger (LL) 5:16.
3,200: 1. Flora (WN) 9:55.70. 2. C. Hostetler (LL) 10:50. 3. Bartlett (WN) 10:54. 4. Hofmeister (WN) 11:14.
100 Hurdles: 1. D. Yates (WN) 14.95. 2. Lawrence (LL) 15.07. 3. L. Yoder (LL) 19.46.
300 Hurdles: 1. Lawrence (LL) 41.76. 2. Larimer (LL) 44.00. 3. D. Yates (WN) 44.18. 4. Silas (WN) 48.28.
4x100 Relay: 1. Lakeland (Lawrence, An. Thompson, Malaivanh, O. Troyer) 44.13. 2. West Noble (Shaffer, Pruitt, Richardson, X. Yate) 45.94.
4x400 Relay: 1. Lakeland (C. Troyer, O. Troyer, Lawrence, Larimer) 3:42. 2. West Noble (Cy Wolheter, Lowe, Shaw, Richardson) 3:48.70.
4x800 Relay: 1. Lakeland (C. Troyer, Schiffli, Larimer, C. Hostetler) 8:38. 2. West Noble (Shaw, Flora, I. Silva, Cy Wolheter) 8:45.
High Jump: 1. Richardson (WN) 6-0. 2. X. Yates (WN) J5-4. 3. C. Troyer (LL) J5-4. 4. L. Yoder (LL) J5-4. 5. Gross (WN) J5-2. 6. Naylor (LL) J5-2.
Pole Vault: 1. X. Yates (WN) 11-0. 2. Jaeger (LL) 9-6. 3. Schuller (WN) 9-0. 4. T. Yoder (LL) 8-6.
Long Jump: 1. O. Troyer (LL) 20-8.50. 2. Conway (WN) 18-3.50. 3. Richardson (WN) 18-1.50. 4. An. Thompson (LL) 17-9. 5. Colon (LL) 16-1. 6. Hohenstein (LL) 15-10. 7. Luna (LL) 15-6.5.
Shot Put: 1. Riegling (LL) 45-10.50. 2. Pruitt (WN) 40-7. 3. Cowley (LL) 39-3. 4. Wright (LL) 35-9. 5. B. Alleshouse (LL) 32-2. 6. Oakley (LL) 30-2.25. 7. Hohenstein (LL) 29-6.25. 8. Hilbish (WN) 29-0.25.
Discus: 1. Riegling (LL) 123-1. 2. Hilbish (WN) 118-0. 3. B. Alleshouse (LL) 116-6. 4. Cowley (LL) 112-6. 5. Wright (LL) 109-1. 6. Ca. Wolheter (WN) 100-5. 7. Hohenstein (LL) 91-0. 8. Allen (LL) 85-0.
GIRLS
West Noble 113, Lakeland 18
100: 1. Dominguez (WN) 12.96. 2. Brown (LL) 13.63. 3. Aguilar (WN) 13.64. 4. Y. Silva (WN) 13.65. 5. Wallace (LL) 13.82. 6. Chordas (WN) 14.16. 7. Mondragon (LL) 14.67. 8. Granadis (LL) 15.41.
200: 1. Dominguez (WN) 27.69. 2. Aguilar (WN) 28.62. 3. Wallace (LL) 28.67. 4. Brown (LL) 29.00. 5. C. Alleshouse (LL) 32.07. 6. Mondragon (LL) 32.51. 7. Y. Silva (WN) 33.00. 8. Barrick (LL) 34.80.
400: 1. Chordas (WN) 1:07.80. 2. Klages (WN) 1:10.70. 3. Venturi (WN) 1:11.80. 4. C. Alleshouse (LL) 1:13.90. 5. Ala. Rasler (LL) 1:14.90. 6. Freeman (LL) 1:16.10.
800: 1. La. Martin (WN) 2:32.60. 2. Van Koevering (LL) 2:59.90. 3. Gyovai (LL) 3:28.60.
1,600: 1. La. Martin (WN) 5:35. 2. Parson (WN) 6:08. 3. McNamara (LL) 7:42.
3,200: 1. Parson (WN) 12:18. 2. Christlieb (WN) 12:59.
100 Hurdles: 1. Mawhorter (WN) 16.95. 2. Baker (WN) 19.12. 3. Pizana (WN) 20.80.
300 Hurdles: 1. Mawhorter (WN) 50.25. 2. Baker (WN) 56.44. 3. Pizana (WN) 59.80. 4. Clay (LL) 1:03.40.
4x100 Relay: 1. West Noble A (Venturi, Aguilar, Pizana, Dominguez) 53.63. 2. Lakeland A (Mondragon, Wallace, Brown, Nieves) 54.89. 3. West Noble B (Y. Silva, Fields, Guzman, Campos) 59.33.
4x400 Relay: 1. West Noble (Chordas, Klages, Venturi, Mawhorter) 4:39.50. 2. Lakeland (C. Alleshouse, Barrick, Freeman, Ala. Rasler) 4:59.
4x800 Relay: 1. West Noble (Christlieb, Parson, La. Martin, Klages) 14:17.
High Jump: 1. Lu. Martin (WN) 5-0. 2. Aguilar (WN) J4-2. 3. Barrick (LL) J4-2.
Pole Vault: 1. Venturi (WN) 8-0. 2. Lu. Martin (WN) 7-6. 3. Mondragon (LL) 7-0. 4T. Keene (WN) and Ala. Rasler (LL) 6-6.
Long Jump: 1. Mawhorter (WN) 15-4.25. 2. Dominguez (WN) 14-9.50. 3. Pizana (WN) 13-6. 4. Mains (LL) 12-0.50. 5. Fields (WN) 11-3. 6. Nieves-Carmona (LL) 10-10.
Shot Put: 1. Jordan (WN) 37-1. 2. Ar. Thompson (LL) 28-4. 3. Weaver (WN) 26-4.75. 4. Munoz (LL) 25-9.50. 5. Arroyo (LL) 25-6.25. 6. Ulrey (WN) 24-7.50. 7. Raber (LL) 23-5. 8. Ratliff (WN) 22-8.75.
Discus: 1. Jordan (WN) 100-2.50. 2. Munoz (LL) 85-0.25. 3. Ar. Thompson (LL) 73-8. 4. Weaver (WN) 72-8.50. 5. Ulrey (WN) 70-6. Ratliff (WN) 69-0.25. 7. Arroyo (LL) 61-4.25. 8. Servin (WN) 52-8.50.
