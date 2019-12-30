CONNERSVILLE — East Noble’s wrestling team placed third out of 32 teams in the Connersville Spartan Classic, which took place Friday and Saturday.
The Knights had three weight class champions and finished with 187.5 points.
Lafayette Harrison won with 236 points, and Greenfield Central was second with 225.5. Jasper was fourth with 181, and Valparaiso was fifth with 176.5.
Keegan Malott (106 pounds), Aidan Sprague (113) and Grant Owens (132) all went 5-0 over the weekend to win their weight classes for East Noble.
Malott had two technical fall victories in Connersville. He defeated Jasper’s Jainier Milanes 9-4 in the 106 championship match.
At 113, Sprague had three pins. That included pinning Valparaiso’s Stefan Vitello in 3 minutes, 21 seconds in the championship match.
At 132, Owens defeated Eastern’s Mason Martin 8-4 in the championship match. Two of Owens’ five victories in the tournament were by pinfall.
Blaine Malott was third for East Noble at 126. Noah Schooley placed fourth at 285, and Caden Conley was seventh at 182.
Eli Hanson (120), Walker Leamon (138), Jake Everson (160) and Kainon Carico (195) won two matches apiece for the Knights at Connersville.
Al Smith Classic
At Mishawaka High School Friday and Saturday
Prairie Heights’ Isiah Levitz won the 160-pound championship in one of the premier wrestling tournaments in the state.
Levitz pinned his first four opponents, then won a 7-5 decision over Indianapolis Cathedral’s Elliott Rodgers in championship match. Rodgers (16-1) was the 152 state champion last season and suffered his first loss this season.
Levitz (20-0) is the first Prairie Heights wrestler to win his weight class in the Al Smith Classic since Taylor Grubb and Travis Barroquillo did in 2010. Levitz was the only Panther wrestler to wrestle on the second day of the Smith Classic this past weekend.
The Panthers placed 21st out of 32 teams with 73 points.
Sam Levitz (138), Hunter Allen (195) and Kole Schrock (220) all went 3-2 in the tournament for Prairie Heights.
Whitko Invitational
On Saturday in South Whitley
Churubusco won with 230.5 points and Lakeland was fourth with 139.5.
The Eagles had four wrestlers win their weight classes: Zander Hord at 106, Dominic Heath at 120, Korbyn Reister at 126 and Reese Wicker at 220. Heath (16-0) and Wicker (16-0) have still not lost a match yet.
All 13 Churubusco wrestlers placed in the top six. Nick Nondorf (160) and Marcus Debolt (195) both placed second. Cody Graft (145), Landon Keener (170) and Kaleb Oliver (182) took thirds. Ethan Partin was fourth at 152, Colin Blake was sixth at 132, and Ethan Hile (138) and William Asby (113) both placed fifth.
For the Lakers, Keegan Schlabach (113) and heavyweight Miguel Delapaz won weight class titles. Lakeland also had four runners-up: Gabe Miller at 106, Ben Miller at 126, Kyle Terry at 138 and Kole Lounsbury at 170. Trenton Harker finished sixth at 160.
Concordia Lutheran was second with 210 points, and Hebron was third with 142.
Defiance (Ohio) Tri-State Border War Invitational
At Defiance High School
Central Noble’s Ben Golden placed eighth at 182 on Saturday. He was 3-3 in the tournament and is 21-4 for the season.
Daniel Leffers (145) and Kyle Bolinger (152) both went 3-2 on Friday for the Cougars. CN placed 38th as a team with 29.5.
Greentown Eastern Invitational
On Friday and Saturday
Westview lost all of its duals. It was 0-5 on Friday, including losses to Eastern (72-6), Sheridan (60-12), Flora Carroll (66-12) and Tri-Central (54-12).
On Saturday, the Warriors fell to Tipton (30-18), Fremont (66-12) and Northwestern (63-12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.