SHIPSHEWANA — At the sixth Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series’ Bull Bash Friday and Saturday, Brady Fielder of Australia and Briggs Madsen of Tremonton, Utah, tied for the event win inside the Michiana Events Center.
Readying to return for a second season to the Texas Rattlers in the separate PBR Teams league, Fielder was electric in the opening round when he covered Ugly for 86.5 points.
Fielder, however, did not end the event on a high note, upended by Panic Button in a close 5.08 seconds.
Much like Fielder, the Oklahoma Freedom’s Madsen topped the opening round, delivering his 86.5-point ride atop Rolex.
Madsen, however, was denied the solo event win when he was bucked off by Cutthroat in the final round.
Both Fielder and Madsen earned 88 Challenger Series points and each won $7,500.
Eli Byler of Nashville, Ohio, was third, netting 53 Challenger Series points.
Byler’s 1-for-2 performance was headlined by an 85.5-point score atop Beau Time in the opening round.
An 82.5-point ride atop Bet The Red in Round 1 propelled Wyatt Rogers of Hulbert, Okla., to a fourth-place finish. He earned 37 Challenger Series points.
Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Storm Howard of Carey, Ohio. His 82-point score aboard Apollo gave him 32 Challenger points.
In the bull pen, Mind Hunter from Dozier Cattle Company and Martinez Bucking Bulls was crowned the Bull of the Event. In the opening round, Mind Hunter posted an event-best 45.5-point score for his 3.18-second buck off of Alvin Detweiler.
PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Challenger Series event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv.
