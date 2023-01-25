COLUMBIA CITY — The Lakeland High School boys basketball team has been looking for the kind of big win that could spark big things.
The Lakers might have gotten that win Tuesday night on the road against Class 4A Columbia City.
Lakeland rallied in the second half for a 61-55 win over the Eagles in a non-conference contest. With the win, the Lakers improved to 9-5 on the season.
Columbia City fell to 10-7.
It was all Columbia City in the first half, as the Eagles surged out to an early 15-8 lead and led 17-15 at the first stop.
Columbia City senior guard Andrew Hedrick eclipsed the 1,000 career point milestone with a bucket at the 4:37 mark of the first quarter. Hedrick ended up with 26 points on the night, including five 3-pointers, to lead all scorers.
The Eagles led by six at 24-18 midway through the second stanza, but the Lakers kept it close and trailed by just three at 33-30 at halftime.
The Lakers made some adjustments in the second half, especially on defense, going to a 3-2 zone. The changes had an effect, and the Eagles started missing some shots, which allowed the Lakers to rally and take control of the game.
Lakeland opened the third quarter with a 9-1 run for a 39-34 lead. The Lakers never trailed again. They led 44-40 at the final stop and by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter before the Eagles made a late run for the final tally.
Lakeland coach Chris Keil said the Lakers did what they could to control Hedrick. “But he gets his 20 every night,” Keil said. “We went to the 3-2 zone to cut off some of his penetration. We wanted to force some of their other guys to knock down some shots, and we rebounded well.”
For Columbia City coach Matt Schauss, meanwhile, the game came down to missed shots. “We were hoping to get some shots to fall and get a run started,” Schauss said. “We gave up too many easy layups in the second half. We’ve got to get better.”
Ben Keil led Lakeland with 14 points. Nate Keil added 12 and Tommy Curtis chipped in with 11.
In addition to Hedrick’s 26, Columbia City got nine points from Kam Hoag and eight from Stratton Fuller.
The Lakers travel to Garrett Friday night. Columbia City resumes NE8 play Saturday night at New Haven.
