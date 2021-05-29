EMMA — Two area teams that have had at least their fair share of struggles will be playing for a Class 2A sectional championship on Memorial Day at Westview.
Central Noble will take on the host Warriors after semifinal wins on Saturday. The Cougars (13-14) defeated Bremen 6-2 in the first semifinal, then Westview (7-17) found a way to defeat one of the top pitchers in the Northeast Corner Conference in Fairfield’s Alec Hershberger and win 2-0.
CN and the Warriors will square off at noon on Monday.
Westview 2, Fairfield 0
Freshman Mason Wire hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and freshman Micah Miller threw a four-hit shutout to the Warriors.
“We’re probably one of the better six-win teams in the state. I’ve been pounding it into our guys and been waiting for this. The kids have gone through a lot,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “The rivalry had something to do with it. But the kids knew what this game meant.
“Micah Miller knows he’s going to be our number one pitcher. He threw less than 100 pitches and I can’t be happier.”
Miller is now the Warrior ace in place of senior Takota Sharick, who has missed the last several games and will not play for the remainder of the season after a second violation of school rules. However, he will be with the team for the rest of the season.
Miller kept pace with Hershberger and got some big outs. The play was rather clean behind Miller even though the Warriors made two errors.
The sixth inning got really stressful for Miller and Co. Fairfield (11-14) opened with two straight singles, an infield single off Miller by Dylan Weaver and a base hit the opposite way in right by freshman Michael Slabaugh. But Westview overcame it.
Miller struck out Owen Miller and got him chasing a pitch out of the strike zone. Then senior centerfielder Ben Byrkett had Hershberger played perfectly to turn a flyout in to an inning-ending double play. Byrkett played shallow to catch the fly ball, then threw out Weaver, who was way off second.
“Benny covers so much ground. It’s going to take a bomb to hit it over his head,” Rahn said. “Duck snorts have hurt us all season. I’m glad it took him 20 or so games to figure it out.”
The Warriors struck out 14 times against Hershberger and only one hit over the first five innings. Hershberger (3-5) ended up with 15 strikeouts, and had to deal with more traffic and movement on the basepaths in the final two innings.
In the fifth, Miller led off with a single to left, then stole second as the Falcons had some hesitation after the catcher threw behind Miller at first base. Then freshman Jayce Brandenberger ran for Miller and stole third with one out. However, Hershberger escaped with strikeouts of Easton Bontrager and Jordan Schrock to leave Brandenberger stranded at third.
Small ball and taking another 180 feet paid off for the Warriors in the sixth. Braden Kauffman reached on an error with one out. Kauffman stole second, then senior Nick Mortrud laid down a bunt single to the left side.
With Matty Mortrud up showing he was going to bunt, the Falcons moved in their bunt coverage with the third baseman crashing in and the shortstop covering third. The Warriors did a double steal with Kauffman going to an uncovered third base.
After Mortrud struck out looking for the second out, Wire his a long fly ball right of straightaway center. Falcon centerfielder Brock Short made a long run, then dove for the ball. The ball was knocked out of Short’s glove when he hit the ground and Kauffman and Nick Mortrud scored on the play.
Miller (1-3) walked one and struck out eight, including pinch hitter Casey Murray to end the game. It was Miller’s first high school win.
Central Noble 6, Bremen 2
In the first semifinal, the Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Cade Weber shut down the Lions from there in relief.
The first four Central Noble hitters reached base in the fourth and they all scored. Aidan Dreibelbis singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs and give the Cougars a 4-2 lead. Justin Krider scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2, then Chase Spencer doubled home Dreibelbis.
Weber blanked Bremen (10-13) on three hits over the final four innings to get win. He struck out two and walked no one.
Freshman Jaxon Copas started for CN and allowed two earned runs, three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
