LEO-CEDARVILLE — In its first game back from an 18-day layoff, the Knights boys got pushed around by a much more physical Leo squad.
The Lions (10-2, 3-1 NE8) ran away in the third quarter with a 13-0 run and defeated East Noble 57-40 on Thursday.
“We thought we were practicing hard, but it didn't translate. That's tough to see as a coach. We have to find ways to be better and turn it up in practice, because right now, that's not good enough,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “That's a beatable team for us. We are too talented to get pushed around like that.”
Class 3A No. 4 Leo's twin towers of DJ Allen and Caedmon Bontrager dominated the painted. Allen finished with a game-high 20 points with five rebounds. He also knocked down a couple triples early on. Bontrager did a lot of his damage in the second half and ended up with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“Defensively I thought Max Bender did a really good job on Caedmon Bontrager. I thought defensively we were OK, but we just killed ourselves offensively by taking tough shots, turning it over and by not getting into stuff we wanted to do,” Durnell said.
The Knights' Spencer Denton had 19 points, and Chris Hood finished with 10.
The Lions' defense made life difficult for East Noble (7-8, 0-3) all night long, forcing turnovers and tough shots.
“(Leo) was not let us get to our spots. They were pushing us around off ball. We weren't able to enter it and do things that are normally able to do. Now, it's just them being able to make reads and being strong. We have to be tougher,” Durnell said.
Bontrager helped Leo get out to an early 6-2 lead with an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Trey Hiteshew.
After a three from Denton, he picked up his second foul and sat for nearly the rest of the first quarter.
Allen hit his first three to give Leo an 11-5 advantage before Hood cashed in a couple of shots inside.
A pair of free throws from Denton cut the lead to one early in the second quarter, but a drive from Allen and shot bucket from Luke LaGrange pushed the Lion lead back to seven.
The Knights stayed close with a corner three from Owen Ritchie and another inside score from Hood, but Leo still led 26-18 at the break.
The third quarter was when Allen and Bontrager took over. The duo scored all 15 points for Leo during the quarter and fed off each other for a 13-0 that lasted the final 6:09 of the period to extend their lead to 19. Leo led 41-22 headed into the fourth.
The Lions kept their foot on the gas and an steal and score by Ayden Ruble pushed the margin to 24 early in the fourth quarter.
East Noble returns home on Saturday afternoon with another Northeast 8 Conference contest against Norwell.
