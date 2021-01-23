KENDALLVILLE — East Noble was able to hold Leo to a season-low 46 points, but it had its own struggles on offense Saturday night in a 46-30 loss.
The Knights (7-7, 0-3 NE8) held the Lions (11-0, 3-0) 20 points below their season average and limited them to only one made three-pointer all night long.
“They stuck to the game plan to a T, and for that I’m really proud of them,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “They gave themselves a chance because of it.”
Braeden Ball led East Noble with nine tough points, Keegan Foster hit a pair of 3’s for six points, Max Bender had five and Chris Hood was held to four. The Lions made it difficult for the Knights to get the ball down low to Hood, and when he did get it, he had to shoot over a tall, athletic DJ Allen.
“Offensively, I thought, especially early, we got the ball to Chris a couple of times and just couldn’t finish. I think that would have been a big boost for us if we could have got him going a little bit. We got a lot of open looks that we just didn’t make,” Eakins said.
East Noble averages 6.9 three-pointers per game but only made three on Saturday.
Allen led Leo with 19 points, and Zack Troyer finished with 14. The Knights’ number one goal was to keep Blake Davison out of the lane, and they did. He only had two points, and they came from the free-throw line with two minutes left.
The second bullet point of the game plan was to keep Allen and Troyer off the offensive glass, and the Knights did for the most part. Allen and Troyer played off of each other from the high post and their second-chance opportunities were few and far between.
The Leo duo scored all nine of their team’s points in the first quarter and led 9-8.
Troyer scored back-to-back buckets, including a putback to push the lead to nine, 19-10, with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Owen Van Gessel had a nice spin in the lane to the rim for a lay-up then Ball hit a jumper from the elbow to decrease the margin to 21-14 at the break.
East Noble struggled to score for the first five minutes of the second half, but Leo wasn’t quick to increase the lead by much. Allen and Troyer scored all but three of the Lions’ points in the third.
Ball hit his lone three with 3:15 left in the quarter to end the drought and cut the lead back to 10.
Leo led by as many as 17 after a free throw from Allen, but the Knights didn’t roll over. Ball hit a baseline floater, Foster hit his second triple and Hunter Kline knocked in two to score seven in a row to make it 10-point game with 3:05 left.
However, East Noble wouldn’t get any closer, and the Lions put the game away with two more scores from Allen.
Eakins considers Leo to be in the upper echelon of area’s best teams and believes his team is closing the gap with that group.
“We told our kids the difference tonight was skill,” Eakins said. “We played really hard, but they’re better than us, more athletic than us, but they’re also more skilled than us. We’ve got to be more skilled.”
