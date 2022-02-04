FORT WAYNE — Northrop’s press was like a roundhouse right to East Noble to start Friday’s Class 4A girls sectional game at Snider Friday.
Bree Walmsley hit two free throws to five the Knights a 4-2 lead. Feeding off turnovers and fast breaks, the Bruins scored the next 17 points to build a safe lead and were in control throughout in a 68-39 semifinal victory.
The Bruins (16-7) return to play host Snider (19-3) tonight at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional title. The Panthers took out Carroll 79-64 in Friday’s first semifinal.
Northrop led 21-5 after one quarter. The Bruins began to pile fouls and backed out of their press, but with their reach and quickness their defense was still a nuisance for the Knights.
Threes by Alexa Robinson and Amanda Thatcher sparked Northrop to a 31-11 advantage. That’s when East Noble (4-18) made its best push.
Walmsley hit a three and then went coast to coast for another basket. Bailea Bortner also connected from behind the arc, getting the Knights within 35-21 with two minutes to go in the half.
The Bruins recovered to score the final seven points before intermission, however, with Riley Pepple’s three just before the buzzer making it 42-21 at the break. The lead was no smaller in the second half.
Walmsley led East Noble with 19 points, including a 12-for-12 effort at the foul line. Senior Kyndal Mynhier added 13 in her final game for the Knights, and Bortner scored the other seven.
The Knights made a better offensive showing than in a 61-18 loss to the Bruins Dec. 8.
Six-foot juniors Saniya Jackson and Nevaeh Jackson had 18 and 16, respectively, for Northrop. Saniya had 10 rebounds and Naveah had nine steals and five assists.
Robinson scored 15 and Thatcher had 13 as Northrop put four scorers in double figures.
