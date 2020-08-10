KENDALLVILLE — Remember the crowd of at least 4,000 fans who braved the cold during last season’s Class 4A North Semi-state championship football game at East Noble between the Knights and the Brickies of Hobart?
That sort of crowd won’t be seen at any East Noble event this fall.
The East Noble athletic department released its ticket information for the 2020 fall sports season on Monday afternoon.
Starting on Saturday, Aug. 15, all sports, besides varsity football, will be open to spectators and the general public.
Social distancing is required for all events, along with face coverings. Tickets to all are $5 and may be purchased at the door. At this time, no All-Sport or Big Blue passes are available for purchase.
For varsity football games, there will be a restricted attendance number, due to the size of the stadium and the health department mandates.
The home bleachers at East Noble’s football stadium can fit 2,000 people, but only 25% or 500 people will be allowed in the stands.
Tickets will be made available for the parents/guardians of football players, band members and cheerleaders. The limited number of remaining tickets will go in a lottery, which only East Noble high school students can sign up for.
Visiting teams will get 225 tickets, which is approximately 25% capacity of the visiting bleachers. Fans from visiting teams will come in a different entrance and exit from home fans.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate for varsity football games, and a ticket is required for entrance into the stadium.
Due to the football attendance restrictions, East Noble varsity football games will be available for livestream on www.eastnobleknights.com. The livestream (through IHSAAtv) will be available for $10 per contest. This price point is set by the IHSAA and their partner, BlueFrame Technology.
All of the policies are subject to change pending guidelines from the state of Indiana and the Noble County Health Department.
East Noble host Concordia for its football scrimmage on Friday, and no fans will be permitted.
CN scrimmage attendance policyFor Central Noble’s football scrimmage against Adams Central on Saturday morning, there’s a pre-sale for tickets to player families only.
Each player can purchase up to four tickets for $5 each and must be purchased by Friday.
Home fans should park and enter through the gate near the junior high on the southwest part of the football field, and visiting fan should park in the main parking lot and enter though the main gate on the east side of the field.
Masks or face coverings must be worn upon entry and until social distancing is possible.
The attendance policy for the regular season will be announced at a later date.
