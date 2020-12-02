LIGONIER — West Noble senior Thalia Parson signed her letter of intent Wednesday to run track and cross country at Indiana University Kokomo.
For Parson, it was about the chance to earn a degree from Indiana University that was the icing on top of being able to run at the collegiate level.
"I've always been an IU fan. I've grown up in an IU household. It was kind of like a dream when they contacted me. It was so good to be able to say that I'm going to be able to have an IU degree," Parson said.
There was doubt in her mind that a day like Wednesday would never come, but that all changed this past season.
"I think that it was the middle of the season and I was starting to peak. I had that taste of victory. I knew that I could do more and wanted to, so when that opportunity came up, I couldn't pass on it," Parson said.
"I finally made it. I've ran for eight years and wasn't really sure if I was going to get to that level."
Parson had a big part in the two championships the West Noble girls cross team won this past season. Individually, she placed 22nd for All-NECC honorable mention, and came in 10th in the sectional. She finished her high school cross country career in 67th at the regional.
Parson plans on studying psychology and business while at IU Kokomo.
