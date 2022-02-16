KENDALLVILLE — If it isn’t Aidan Sprague’s turn on the mat, good luck finding him.
The East Noble senior wrestler has a personality that has him constantly on the move during any type of wrestling tournament. He’ll likely be all around Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this weekend when he’s not competing in the 126-pound bracket of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Finals.
In one moment, Sprague will be cheering on a teammate who is battling on the mat, then he’s off to talk to someone he knows on the other side of the gym.
Sprague knows no stranger and can strike up a conversation with just about anybody. He can be seen talking with officials during breaks, or he’ll be chatting it up with wrestlers from other schools.
“My dad (Adam) is a pretty big social butterfly,” the four-time state qualifier said. “I also have ADD really bad, so I can’t stand still.”
This type of behavior isn’t limited to wrestling season. During track and football seasons, he can be caught doing the same thing.
“Aidan is just the type of kid who lights up the room with his quick, witty personality and genuine care for everyone,” said East Noble girls track coach Cody Wait, who coached Sprague in the pole vault. “I’ve coached him since he was a seventh grader and he’s never changed, he’s only gotten better. It doesn’t matter if you’re on his team, a fan or any news reporter, Aidan will make you feel a part of everything going on around him.”
East Noble football coach Luke Amstutz said, “I’m so proud of Aidan. One of the best young men I’ve ever coached, who works hard, cares about his teammates and is fun to be around. But at the same time, he is deeply competitive and wants to win. He was a huge part of our football success, and no surprise, the type of run he is having this year on the mat.”
East Noble wrestling coach Sam Riesen said, “He’s definitely a leader and has been for the last three years, really since he came into the program. He has made wrestling a lot of fun for a lot of our kids.”
Even Riesen has learned to let Sprague be himself during meets and tournaments.
“He’s always loose and positive. Some kids come out there like they are ready to play a football game and other kids have a calm demeanor. He’s kind of in between. He’s positive and kind of chatty before he goes out there. We’ve learned over the years what he looks like when he’s focused,” Riesen said.
Away from the mat, Sprague is generous with his time, especially with kids in the wrestling community. And that’s what he wants to be remembered for.
“I make a lot of people laugh. Some people are going to remember me as some goofy kid that’s funny and a nice kid regardless of the outcome on Saturday,” Sprague said. “I think that and a hard work ethic is the biggest stain I’ll leave on the youth.”
He already is and will continue to be a positive influence for younger kids. Sprague plans on teaching after he graduates from the University of Indianapolis, where he’s committed to wrestle.
“Aidan Sprague is pretty much what you want your student-athlete to be,” EN activities director Nick David said. “We are always talking to the kids and coaches about multi-sport athletes. You look at his career at East Noble, and he’s been to multiple state finals in multiple sports. But above all that, he’s been a fantastic teammate and a great student for our coaches to coach. The reason why he’s the example is because he takes care of business in the classroom as well.”
“I love being a role model for younger generations,” Sprague said.
Sprague, who has 135-17 career record, opens the first round on Friday night against Center Grove’s Michael Tharpe, who is 29-12.
“He looks pretty tough. I think he’s better than what his record shows. He’s got some good wins and some bad losses. As long as I come to wrestle, we shouldn’t have an issue,” Sprague said.
Riesen said, “He definitely has the belief in himself. That’s a key. No matter who he is wrestling out there, he’s going to believe he’s the best kid. We as a coaching staff believe that he’s the best kid, and I think that confidence is what you need to get to the top of the podium.”
Riesen said Sprague can’t have any doubt when he’s out there on the mat. That’s when the mistakes happen. Sprague has worked tirelessly since last year’s state finals when he placed sixth at 120 pounds to not only get back on the podium, but finish on top.
“It starts with offseason training. I’m a year-round wrestler. I’m wrestling with dudes that kill me. I would go to UIndy and wrestle some weekends. I would go wrestling with some of my other college buddies and get my butt kicked,” Sprague said. “It just reshaped my wrestling and made me so much better.”
If he doesn’t place sixth last year, the drive to be on top might not be there.
“I’m fueled purely on heartbreak,” Sprague said.
Putting in the time and the effort has put Sprague in his best headspace he’s ever been in during his career.
“A lot of it is just having confidence and going out there and executing no matter who the kid is or what the situation is,” Riesen said. “He’s looking to score points and control the matches. That’s the big difference. In the past, we might focus on what our opponents do more so than what we need to do.”
“We want him to be him,” Riesen added. “That’s where he’s the most confident. That’s where he’s the best.”
