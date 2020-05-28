KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble softball team was going to be good this season.
It was going be a young, deep squad led by its two seniors, Dani Jaquay and Rylee Cripe.
Both felt like the Knights were in line for a big 2020 season before it was canceled.
“It was definitely heartbreaking. We were supposed to go to state this year. We definitely had the potential to,” Jaquay said.
For Cripe the season was something she was looking forward to.
“I was really devastated about it,” Cripe said. “It was something I looked forward to since it was the last time getting to play with everyone.”
Behind the two seniors, was a team filled with experienced underclassmen. Four players who were sophomores played a significant amount of games in 2019.
“We had a lot of returning players, and even the young girls on the team were very talented,” Jaquay said. “We worked together really well, and it was a hard-working team. We definitely could’ve gone far.”
Both Cripe and Jaquay had big personal goals for this season as well. Cripe wanted to improve on her already high .469 batting average this season. She was the tone-setter atop the East Noble lineup.
Then, it was Jaquay’s job to bring Cripe and her teammates around to score.
Cripe led the team last season with 42 runs scored, and Jaquay had a team-high 60 runs batted in.
Jaquay, as the KPC Media Group All-Area softball Co-Prep of the Year, hit .505 with 11 home runs last season, and she was also the team’s ace in the circle. She finished a 15-4 record with a 2.99 ERA and 144 strikeouts.
Both will miss being a part of East Noble and being around their softball teammates and coaches.
“I’ve really liked the coaches and how they always cared about all of us and pushed us to do our best,” Cripe said.
“Just the whole high school feeling. You only get to do it once and have four years to make the best of it. It sucks that us seniors had it cut short. Everybody looks forward to their senior season, and here I am I had to miss my senior season. That’s going to be one thing I miss. I never got to shine my senior year,” Jaquay said.
The game of softball has played a huge role in both Cripe and Jaquay’s lives. They both play travel ball during the offseason.
The game has become ingrained in who they are as people.
“It’s a lifestyle. It’s taught me all of my life lessons for sure,” Jaquay said. “Leadership, patience, determination. It’s my lifestyle. All I do is play softball.”
“It’s one of those things where you can go out and have fun. You still have to be dedicated to it, but still get to have fun with everyone around you,” Cripe said.
Both see teaching in their future. Jaquay said she will see where life takes her and plans on coaching softball at the high school level someday. Cripe plans on settling down after school and starting a family.
