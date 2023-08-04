One more time.
That’s what former West Noble volleyball standout Maddie Schermerhorn is saying to Purdue volleyball fans as she suits up for a graduate season in West Lafayette.
Schermerhorn was a big part of the Boilermakers’ run in the NCAA Tournament in 2022. Purdue was 21-11 overall last season (11-9 Big Ten). The Boilermakers made the postseason eight consecutive times.
As one of the Boilermakers’ primary liberos, Schermerhorn saw action in 125 sets. She recorded 508 digs while collecting 128 assists.
Purdue coach Dave Shondell said Schermerhorn is a great teammate, and the Boilermakers are happy to have her back for a graduate season.
“She’s made a lot of plays, she’s got a lot of experience,” Shondell said. “She’s a great kid, and I’m so proud of everything she does.”
Schermerhorn may find herself battling for playing time at libero with junior Ali Hornung, Shondell added.
During Big Ten volleyball media days Tuesday in Chicago, the former Charger standout said she enjoys the support she and her teammates get in the intimate, friendly confines of Holloway Gymnasium. The student section — affectionately known as the Boiler Block — is already sold out for the upcoming season. In fact, it sold out in a mere 40 minutes after tickets became available.
“Our fan base is incredible,” Schermerhorn said.
Schermerhorn, a second-team all-Big Ten selection a year ago, said she and her teammates are clarifying and adjusting to their roles as the season beckons. “We have a very young group this year, but I think they’re understanding the expectations,” Schermerhorn said. “Our group is so special … we’re able to adjust to a lot of things. We really get along well.”
As a graduate player, Schermerhorn finds herself sliding into more of a leadership role — one she is more than ready for.
“I’ve learned from people ahead of me,” Schermerhorn said. “They taught me the right way, how to be a leader. It’s something that I’m still figuring out, but it’s an exciting role for me.”
