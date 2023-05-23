LIGONIER — Westview’s girls know what to do when the sectional title is on the line.
The Warriors won four matches in straight sets in chilly, blustery conditions and defeated East Noble 4-1 for the championship of the West Noble Sectional Saturday.
It was Westview’s fourth consecutive sectional crown and the 16th in the school history.
“The girls came in focused today,” Westview coach Carrie Clark said. “It helped that we’ve been on this stage before. They knew what they had to do and they took care of business. I’m very proud of them.”
The Warriors (12-1) advance to today’s Northridge Regional against NorthWood, who won its own sectional.
East Noble coach Aaron Edwards and his Knights knew what to expect from the Warriors.
“They’ve been a great team all year long and they proved it again here this morning,” Edwards said. “I’m proud of my girls. I’m proud of the effort we put forth all season.
“To finish with 11 wins and compete with a team like this in the sectional championship, disappointed with the outcome but proud of the effort.”
The Knights came ready to play as well, with senior Bree Walmsley batting tough against Westview senior Paige Riegsecker in the first match. Riegsecker gained control after that in a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
“The beginning of that first set, there were some nerves she was working through,” Clark said. “At a certain point she made a mental switch and then she won the next six games. Once she made that mental switch, which is a testament to how good a player she is, she relaxed.
“She didn’t let it rattle her too much. Once she got control of her mental game she did great. That’s what we tell the girls, if we have to adjust, we’ll adjust along the way.”
Edwards saw the difference as the match went on as well.
“Bree Walmsley had a tough job today going up against one of the top singles players in the area,” Edwards said. “In that first set she played as well as I’ve seen her play all season. I was really proud of her.
“In the end, it was that Paige took it to another level. She found a new gear after the first five games. She turned it up a notch.”
The Warriors also got straight set victories from Madeline Stults and Bailey Kenner at two and three singles, and from the team of Ella Clark and Ava Brown at No. 1 doubles.
“One doubles, they really stood out today,” Clark said. “They played very aggressively. Our other singles played well, too.”
East Noble (11-8) got its point from the two doubles team of Rylie Pasztor and Payton Quake, who defeated the Westview duo of Ella Yoder and Jennifer Osorio-Luna for the third time this season, this time by a 6-2, 6-4 count.
“That’s not an easy thing to do to beat a good doubles team, but it was a nice win for them,” Edwards said.
Westview 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Bree Walmsley 6-4, 6-1. 2. Madeline Stults (WV) def. Sadie Potts 6-3, 6-1. 3. Brooke Lindsey (WV) def. Bailey Kenner 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Ella Edwards-Maria Bona 6-1, 6-4. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Ella Yoder-Jennifer Osorio-Luna 6-2, 6-4.
