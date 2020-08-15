KENDALLVILLE — The West Noble volleyball team opened its season with a 3-1 victory over East Noble on Saturday.
West Noble trailed at the beginning of each set by at least three points but was able to overcome each deficit every time. The set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 19-25 and 25-16.
“It just took some of our leaders to step up and say, ‘Hey, we got this. And got us back in it,” West Noble coach Kaity Logan said. “I think Nichelle (Phares) and Taytlynn (Forrer), as our captains, did a really good job of pumping us back up and getting us back in it.”
Logan credited her team’s passing for getting the offense rolling to either close those deficits quickly or pull away from the Knights in each set.
“I feel like we brought a lot of really great intensity. We passed well, and when we were able to pass well, we put the ball away and East Noble couldn’t handle it,” Logan said. “We covered their tips really well. Overall, we played as a team and talked well. It was a great first win.”
The Knights jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first set after Rachael Carlson and Jaycee Knafel each had a pair of kills. But the Chargers rallied back with kills from five different players.
After a kill from Phares tied the set at 12-12, the Chargers pushed out to a four-point lead after multiple errors from the Knights. The errors piled up on East Noble during crucial parts of the match.
“I think a lack of focus today, and we’ve got some young ones out there too with our seniors,” East Noble coach Katie Probst said.
A kill from Lilly Mast made it 19-14 West Noble, and the Chargers kept the Knights at a safe distance the rest of the set.
East Noble took a small lead to start the second set, but a kill from Mast and an ace from Carolina Flores tied it up, 8-8. Back-to-back errors by the Knights gave the lead to West Noble, and it never relinquished it the rest of the set.
Mast came up with another kill and block during the set to keep her team firmly in the lead.
In the third set, the script flipped slightly, and it was the Chargers that were making the errors and allowing the Knights to gain control late in the set.
East Noble’s offense also finally started producing more kills, including a couple from Knafel and a few from Mia Gabet.
“My hitters were really impressing me today,” Probst said.
After four errors in a row from the Chargers, East Noble had a five-point lead at 22-17. Then, Gabet scored back-to-back kills to give the Knights their first set victory.
East Noble jumped out to a quick 6-0 advantage to start the fourth set, and got kills from Morgan Walz and Kylie Anderson. Then, West Noble refocused and got back on track with its offense, receiving big swings from Maysie Clouse, Flores and Mast, who had two in a short span to tie the match, 11-11.
The two teams traded a few more kills before it was time for Phares to take over. The senior started off the West Noble charge with a kill, then a block followed by three aces in the final five points to end the match on a 9-0 run.
“She’s a senior leader, and she got back behind that line and kept her composure and put that ball down. It was awesome,” Logan said on Phares.
While the Knights started strong at the beginning of each set, keeping that consistency over the course of the entire set will be key moving forward.
“I feel like we started out a little slow and behind, but then the girls picked it up and worked really hard. A lot of our enthusiasm at the beginning I think got us,” Probst said.
East Noble travels to Carroll on Tuesday, and West Noble host Tippecanoe Valley Thursday.
Angola 3, Columbia City 0
In Angola, the Hornets opened up their 2020 season with a 3-0 sweep over the Eagles.
Angola won 25-10, 25-15, 25-20 on Saturday.
The Hornets travel to East Noble on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.